F1 2022: Where to watch Belgian GP? Time, TV schedule, live stream details, and more

After a relaxing summer break, F1 is heading to Belgium for the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix in the 14th round of the season. With Max Verstappen leading the world championship standings, the Dutchman has plenty of momentum heading into the second half of the season.
Charles Leclerc, on the other hand, is still working towards having a real shot at contending for the 2022 world championship title after a rough first half of the year.
The Belgian Grand Prix last year turned out to be quite a memorable one and went down to become the shortest race in the history of the sport. The entire race lasted under four minutes. With heavy rain taking over the paddock, the majority of the Sunday was spent behind the safety car.
Similar conditions may be expected for the upcoming race weekend. Weather forecasts suggest slight chances of rain, although nothing can be said with full certainty.
TV Schedule for 2022 F1 Belgian GP practice sessions
Here are the timings for the 2022 F1 Belgian GP practice sessions:
USA
FP1: 8:00 am EDT, Friday, August 26, 2022
FP2: 11:00 am EDT, Friday, August 26, 2022
FP3: 7:00 am EDT, Saturday, August 27, 2022
UK
FP1: 12:00 pm GMT, Friday, August 26, 2022.
FP2: 3:00 pm GMT, Friday, August 26, 2022.
FP3: 11:00 am GMT, Saturday, August 27, 2022
India
FP1: 5:30 pm IST, Friday, August 26, 2022
FP2: 8:30 pm IST, Friday, August 26, 2022
FP3: 4:30 pm IST, Saturday, August 27, 2022
TV Schedule for 2022 F1 Belgian GP qualifying session
Here are the timings for qualifying at the Belgian GP taking place this weekend for fans in the USA, UK, and India:
USA
10:00 am ET, Saturday, August 27 2022
UK
2:00 pm GMT, Saturday, August 27, 2022
India
7:30 pm IST, Saturday, August 27, 2022
TV Schedule for 2022 Belgian GP main race
Here are the timings for the main race taking place at Spa this weekend for fans in the USA, UK, and India.
USA
9:00 am ET, Sunday, August 28, 2022
UK
1:00 pm GMT, Sunday, August 28, 2022
India
6:30 pm IST, Sunday, August 28, 2022
Where can you watch the 2022 Belgian GP sessions?
USA
Fans in the US can watch all the sessions on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.
UK
Viewers in the UK can catch the action live on SkySportsF1.
India
Indian fans can catch the broadcast of the sessions on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.