"Don't bring glass, alcohol, smoke, drones, weapons"- Here's what 2022 F1 Belgium GP has planned to overcome abusive fan behavior

After various disturbing incidents of abuse at the last few racing events, the Belgian Grand Prix has placed some restrictions ahead of the upcoming F1 race this weekend. Spectators will not be permitted to bring glass, alcohol, smoke, drones, or weapons to the site. Bikes will reportedly not be allowed inside the track. Fans have been asked to have "respect" for everyone around them, to allow for a seamless and enjoyable experience at the event.

On their social media, they released a statement and a set of "rules" that are to be followed during the race:

Following incidents of unacceptable behavior by some spectators at the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix, the championship committee released a statement condemning such behavior:

“We have been made aware of reports that some fans have been subject to completely unacceptable comments by others at the Austrian Grand Prix. We take these matters very seriously, have raised them with the promoter and event security and will be speaking to those who have reported these incidents. This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Soon after, F1 launched the 'Drive it Out' campaign to combat the issue of abuse and disruptive behavior by fans and others in the community.

An official statement from F1 said:

“Formula 1 is all about competition and rivalries, but also respect. Respect as competitors. Respect for our fans. Respect for the whole F1 family. Abuse of any kind is not welcome online, or anywhere in F1.”

Lando Norris claims it "would be a shame to lose Spa" on the F1 calendar

Like several other drivers, Lando Norris confessed that Spa holds a special place in his heart. The Belgian Grand Prix is one of the races at risk of being removed from the calendar, with the sport experiencing greater popularity in the United States.

As reported by RacingNews365.com, the McLaren driver said:

"I personally have a lot to do with Spa of course and I love the circuit. I went to Belgium for many years and spent a lot of time there with my family. I'm looking forward to experiencing the changes and the new tarmac, and a new grandstand at Raidillon. I always look forward to Spa. It's one of the coolest circuits all season."

"It would be a shame to lose Spa. A lot of things these days are just about money, that's the problem."

The 2022 Belgian Grand Prix will take place from August 26 to 28.

