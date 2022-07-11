Lewis Hamilton 'disgusted and disappointed' after some fans faced 'racist, homophobic' and 'abusive behaviour' at 2022 F1 Austrian GP

Lewis Hamilton said that he was “disgusted and disappointed” at the behavior of some fans during the 2022 F1 Austrian GP last weekend, after reports of them making racist, homophobic, and sexist remarks towards others emerged on social media. In a statement posted on one of his social media handles, the Briton wrote:

“Disgusted and disappointed to hear that some fans are facing racist, homophobic, and generally abusive behaviour at the circuit this weekend.”

He added, saying:

“Attending the Austrian Grand Prix or any GP should never be a source of anxiety and pain for fans, and something must be done to ensure that races are safe spaces for all.”

Ahead of the main race on Sunday, reports of unruly fans engaging in verbal and physical abuse towards other fans started to emerge on social media, leading to widespread outcry.

While F1 is currently investigating the claims of abuse and has promised swift action against those responsible for the incidents, many key figures in the sport have called for strict action, including lifetime bans.

Lewis Hamilton felt that the sport cannot “sit back” and allow such behavior to happen again. He added, saying:

“Please, if you see this happening, report it to circuit security and to F1, we cannot sit back and allow this to continue.”

Lewis Hamilton calls on F1 to act on its commitment to diversity and inclusion

Lewis Hamilton believes F1 needs to do more than just offer a message of diversity and inclusion, and act on its commitments to “actually create change”.

Following reports of abusive spectator behavior at the 2022 F1 Austrian GP, the Briton felt that the sport needed to act on its messaging of “We Race as One” now more than ever. Speaking to the Motorsport Network, Hamilton said:

“It’s time for action. We Race as One was all good and well, but it was just words. It didn’t actually do anything. There was no funding towards anything, there was no programme to actually create change and spark that conversation.”

He added, saying:

“We really have to step up and actually really start actioning some of the things we’re saying. Just saying [words], it’s not enough.

“It’s unacceptable. It’s not enough.”

In the last few years, F1 has ramped up its efforts to promote diversity and inclusion within the sport, starting several campaigns, the most prominent of which is “We Race as One”.

While the campaign has certainly helped the sport gain more positive attention, it hasn’t had any impact on improving diversity or inclusion within the sport.

