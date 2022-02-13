Lando Norris believes F1 can tackle racial and diversity issues in other ways besides kneeling

Lando Norris feels F1 can tackle racial and diversity issues in other ways than just a pre-race kneeling ceremony. Following the sport’s decision to stop the controversial ceremony from the upcoming season, Norris believes the sport can “clarify and discuss” issues through other gestures going forward.

Speaking in an interview with Motorsport Netherlands, the McLaren driver said:

“F1 has undoubtedly been thinking about new things and ways to make such gestures over the winter. I don’t know what it will look like yet, it’s too early to say. There are undoubtedly other ways besides kneeling to clarify and discuss various matters.”

He further went on to add, saying:

“I don’t know what our plan is. Soon, as drivers on behalf of the GPDA, we will have meetings with Formula 1 about what the plans are. As drivers, we have to bring such matters forward to make it negotiable. As a group and people who are on a daily basis appear on TV, we want and can achieve this.”

Early last week, F1 announced that it would no longer include the pre-race ritual two seasons after its impromptu introduction. Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, CEO Stefano Domenicali said:

“The gesture was important for the ones that believed that was an important gesture, because we need to respect everyone. But now is the time to move on and take some other action. The action is the focus on the diversity of our community, and this is the first step.”

F1’s haphazard approach to tackling racism and lack of diversity

Following George Floyd’s death and subsequent racial tensions in the United States, F1 introduced the kneeling ceremony ahead of the delayed 2020 season. Led by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton — the only black driver on the grid — drivers knelt before races in solidarity with the black community across the world.

As discussions surrounding racism came to the fore, the sport itself was criticized for its lack of diversity. In response, it introduced the “We Race As One” campaign that sought to send a message of unity and solidarity. As part of the campaign, most teams also incorporated a special rainbow tribute within their livery.

Furthermore, FOM pledged to tackle the racism and diversity issues plaguing the sport and its feeder series. It introduced various programs along with Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes to support young children from lesser-privileged sections of society.

Yet many feel FOM’s actions are insufficient to tackle the systematic problems faced by prospective underprivileged children hoping to make it into the sport. Meanwhile, the sport has been slowly rolling back “gestures”, with no clear alternatives in place as the scrutiny surrounding racism and lack of diversity subsided.

