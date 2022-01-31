Lewis Hamilton’s Mission44 partners with UK’s Sky to tackle racial issues

Seven-time world champion and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton's charitable foundation 'Mission44' has launched a two-year partnership with Sky to address the disproportionately high rate of school exclusions amongst black students in the United Kingdom. It has been reported that the satellite pay television company would be investing more than £1million in this combined mission. This comes as part of the company's £30 million commitment towards tackling systemic racism.

The Mercedes driver has thereby welcomed the collaboration and said that the cause is really important to him. He said:

“Understanding and addressing issues that lead to young people being excluded from school is really important to me. Having experienced unfair exclusions during my time at school, I understand how upsetting and stressful it can be.”

The Brit also hoped the initiative would help empower students from marginalized parts of society rather than give up on them. He further said:

“When we launched Mission 44 last year, implementing initiatives such as these was a personal priority and I am grateful to have the support of Sky to help Mission 44 take action. Through this partnership, I hope we can deliver meaningful change by arming schools with the proper strategies to support and empower young Black students, instead of giving up on them.”

Lewis Hamilton's team-mate George Russell 'no longer a rough diamond,' says Williams boss

Jost Capito thinks Lewis needs to make way for younger stars like Russell

Williams CEO Jost Capito said his former driver George Russell, who shifted to Mercedes for the 2022 season, is no longer a rough diamond, but a partially polished diamond — indicating the scope of improvement for the Briton. He continued, saying:

“George is a great team leader, and raw diamond would not [be] good enough. He is already a polished diamond. He is still not at his best; I think he can still get better. But the stage he is now he is a huge asset for every team. And so, he was for us.”

Speaking about the former F2 champion leaving the team for the Silver Arrows in 2022 to team up with Lewis Hamilton, Capito further added that Williams feels 'very happy for him to get the chance'.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Anurag C