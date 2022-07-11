2022 F1 Austrian GP: Race Review

The F1 Austrian GP delivered more than many would have expected. Charles Leclerc was a surprise winner as many thought Max Verstappen was the favorite to win. Despite Mercedes' lack of pace in comparison to Red Bull and Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton managed to score a surprise podium when Carlos Sainz was forced to retire.

There were impressive performances from Mick Schumacher and Fernando Alonso, both of whom finished in the points on Sunday. Finally, there were the Dutch fans who painted the sky orange.

Austria is in our rear-view mirror now, so let's take a look at the weekend in our race review for the 2022 F1 Austrian GP.

The 2022 F1 Austrian GP review

How was the race?

#AustrianGP #F1 Lewis enjoyed that Max and Charles battle like the rest of us 🍿 Lewis enjoyed that Max and Charles battle like the rest of us 🍿#AustrianGP #F1 https://t.co/ODrljcLPSL

It was surprisingly good! The sprint did not raise the hopes of too many people as it became evident that even though there are long straights all over the F1 Austrian GP track layout, it's not easy to overtake. Despite that, there were some intriguing battles up and down the grid.

We had Max Verstappen at the front, stopping early while the Ferrari drivers stretched their stint. We had George Russell in midfield, trying to make his way through the midfield in a fast but draggy Mercedes. And then at the back of the grid, we had Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso making their way through the field in a gradual but precise way.

While Alonso was able to stick to the course, Sebastian Vettel was punted out of contention after Gasly's ill-judged defense at Turn 3. To add further spice to all of this, a late-race DNF of Carlos Sainz left a bitter taste in the mouth of the Spaniard.

Sure, the F1 Austrian GP was no British GP, but it was still quite a heart-pounding 71-lap affair.

Star of the race

Ever since Ferrari fell back from contention in 2020, Charles Leclerc's stock has taken a plunge. It's not that the driver was not driving the wheels off his car, it was just a case of trying too hard to outshine a poor machinery.

The Monegasque put together quite a few stunning laps in the last two-and-a-half years but would still not receive due recognition because those were not the benchmark times. In the last two years, Leclerc has seen Verstappen rise to prominence and win a hard-fought title. Why was the Ferrari driver unable to do that? Well, he did not have a fast car under him.

However, he does have the right car this season and in the first three races alone, he showed his critics that he can absolutely go toe-to-toe with Max Verstappen on even footing. However, the Maranello-based team's reliability issues, along with its questionable strategy calls, have dropped Leclerc far behind in the championship fight.

Charles Leclerc was able to compete with the Dutchman on Sunday due to his pace and good strategy. The Ferrari driver is starting to show that even though Verstappen might be a very strong driver, he can still be beaten.

Surprise of the race

Mick Schumacher @SchumacherMick ) #MSC47 P6!!! What a day, what a weekend! The car felt great and the team did amazing🤩 (Also, thank you all for driver of the day P6!!! What a day, what a weekend! The car felt great and the team did amazing🤩 (Also, thank you all for driver of the day🙏) #MSC47 https://t.co/C8yNx4iBnW

Mick Schumacher's points finish in the F1 British GP was a welcome surprise. He was quicker than his teammate in an almost authoritative way and drove a strong race to score his first-ever points in F1. The 2022 Austrian GP was a different story. Mick Schumacher without points is a different cookie to Mick Schumacher with points on the board.

There was this steely look in the German's eyes after Saturday's Sprint where he openly contested the team's decision to not allow him to pass Kevin Magnussen and attack Esteban Ocon in front. During the F1 Austrian GP, that determined look was back as he overtook seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton early in the race and then kept hounding his teammate Magnussen.

It wasn't long after that Mick Schumacher was allowed through by the team to show what he could do. The result? The German promptly passed his teammate and tried to challenge Esteban Ocon ahead. While Schumacher could not get it done, the race was proof enough that the young driver was starting to put things together.

Biggest disappointment

It was a disastrous weekend for Aston Martin. The F1 Austrian GP track layout should have been conducive to a strong result for the Enstone-based squad. The long straights were somewhat similar to the challenges of Baku. But as it turns out, the car just did not have anything to give to the drivers. This was the third Q1 elimination in a row for the team and neither of the drivers made it through.

The British team is in a precarious situation right now. Sebastian Vettel has rediscovered his form and is doing a brilliant job in the car, but will this level of competitiveness make Aston Martin an attractive proposition for him next season? It's hard to say yes. The team needs to show progress and it needs to show it fast before the German makes up his mind.

The F1 Austrian GP sympathy corner

Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team @AstonMartinF1



There was action up and down the field for the boys today, but points were out of reach. The chequered flag falls on the #AustrianGP There was action up and down the field for the boys today, but points were out of reach. The chequered flag falls on the #AustrianGP! 🏁 There was action up and down the field for the boys today, but points were out of reach. https://t.co/eje2i8yrMF

The F1 Austrian GP sympathy corner has two drivers, not one, and both are multiple world champions. Both Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel had a weekend from hell in Austria.

Speaking of the Spaniard, he suffered an electric failure before the Sprint race that ruined his race on Sunday as well. Then, in the race, after making his way through the field, Alonso once again suffered the plight of a poor pit stop where he had a misfitted wheel. The Spaniard had to pit again and storm his way to P10. His teammate, on the other hand, scored a P5 finish.

Sebastian Vettel's weekend followed a pattern. He was able to overcome his poor qualifying performance early in the Sprint. However, he came together with Alex Albon and was soon out of contention. Even in the Austrian GP, Vettel's race was effectively over when Pierre Gasly thumped him off the track at Turn 3.

Both drivers would have scored valuable points if not for the unfortunate incidents in the F1 Austrian GP, but oh well, that's racing sometimes.

It will be interesting see what the French GP will bring us in two weeks' time.

