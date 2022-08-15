Here's why Charles Leclerc believes winning every race in the remainder of 2022 F1 season is a 'challenging' yet 'optimistic goal'

Charles Leclerc is optimistic about the rest of the 2022 F1 season. He had a brilliant start to the season with a glorious win in the very first race of the year. However, he slowly watched his shot at a maiden F1 title slip through his fingers over the ensuing races leading up to the summer break.

While he's still in contention for the world championship title, he holds a whopping 80-point deficit to Max Verstappen in the drivers' standings. The Monegasque pointed out that Ferrari's reliability issues could remain a barrier when it comes to winning every race post the summer break.

Speaking to Lawrence Barretto, Charles Leclerc said:

“It looks like we have a strong car. What is surprising me the most is mostly our race pace and tyre management since Austria has been good. We changed a few things on the Saturday night after the Sprint, especially driving-wise and this seems to make quite a step for me. This is positive for the rest of the season. But in qualifying, Red Bull seem to be pretty strong.”

"I remain positive for the rest of the year. I’m relying on myself to do that even though it’s quite a challenging task. But let’s see how it goes. Obviously, it’s a very optimistic goal. I don’t want to look into it any more negatively.”

Charles Leclerc admits he doesn't dwell on mistakes and prefers to "move on"

Charles Leclerc has had his fair share of heartbreaks in the 2022 season, often as a result of factors outside his control. The Ferrari driver, however, made quite a costly mistake earlier this year at the French Grand Prix. Leclerc admitted, though, that after analyzing what went wrong, he moved on from it.

Speaking about the race at Paul Ricard, Charles Leclerc said:

“Many times [the misfortune] was out of my control, which, in those cases, is very easy to put behind. In some other cases it was in my control. In this particular case, I just go through the process of analysing why I did the mistake and then you move on.”

“I'm confident that we will [perform better]. It looks like we have a strong car.”

Red Bull currently lead Ferrari in the constructors' standings with a whopping 97-point gap.

