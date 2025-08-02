Fernando Alonso drops 4-word verdict about his lap in the F1 Hungarian GP qualifying

Fernando Alonso dropped a four-word reaction, claiming that he had just put in a good lap during qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday. The Spaniard went up to second place after his final lap in Q3, and was only a tenth behind pole position in the end.

Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin have looked extremely quick throughout the Hungarian GP weekend. This was highlighted by their strong performances in practice, before both Alonso and Lance Stroll made it through to the final part of qualifying.

Both their drivers also went on to do their final runs in qualifying before any other driver, becoming the first ones to put a second time on board. As previously mentioned, Alonso went as high as second place for a few minutes, before the other drivers set their final times.

Speaking about his performance after the lap, the 44-year-old came over the team radio and said:

"It's a good lap."

Even after such a strong performance, Fernando Alonso's day could have been a lot better. The McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris did not improve as much as they were expected to on their final runs, and Alonso was demoted to P5, with a margin of just over a tenth of a second.

His teammate, Lance Stroll, starts the race just behind in P6, after an impressive qualifying performance, ending up only one hundredth of a second behind Alonso.

In the end, Charles Leclerc ended up securing a shock pole position, edging out both the McLaren cars. He was just 0.026 seconds ahead of Piastri and 0.041 seconds ahead of Norris. George Russell was also within the same vein, ending up 0.052 seconds behind Leclerc, and will start the race in P4.

Fernando Alonso was suffering from a back injury in the lead up to the Hungarian GP

What makes Fernando Alonso's brilliant performance in qualifying for the Hungarian GP even more impressive is the fact that the veteran was struggling with a back injury in the lead up to the race. The 2x world champion also missed out on FP1 due to this issue, as Felipe Drugovich stepped in for the session.

Speaking about his troubles with his back upon his return in FP2, Alonso said:

"I have a small injury on my muscle on the back in the lumbar area and I needed some rest, but the summer break is coming, so it’s another two days of managing the comfort in the seat." [via Formula1.com]

"Yesterday, we found different solutions with pads and other things that are working fine, so today, I had no pain in FP2, so that is positive," he added.

The former F1 world champion has now spent over two decades competing in the sport. He has recently turned 44, and claims to still be willing to go through the wear and tear of being an F1 driver for now.

