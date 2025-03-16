Fernando Alonso drops one-word hint at the possible reason behind his crash at the F1 Australian GP

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso crashed into the barriers on lap 34 of the 2025 Australian Grand Prix, causing an unfortunate DNF. After the race, he shared a picture of his crash on social media, hinting that the residual gravel on the track was the potential reason behind his DNF.

Alonso had a disappointing run during the 2025 F1 season opener in Australia. Aston Martin's challenger lacked pace compared to midfield rivals, and the Spanish driver could manage to qualify only P12.

Not only that, but in wet conditions during the race on Sunday, the Spaniard's woes only intensified. He struggled to control the car on the slippery track, and on lap 34, he lost traction at turn six of the Albert Park circuit and crashed into the wall. That marked the end of Alonso's race as he became the fourth of the six drivers to face DNF in Australia this year.

After the race, Fernando Alonso shared an image of his crash on social media and said:

"Unplanned.. 🙃."

Fernando Alonso's Instagram story [Image Source: @fernandoalo_oficial/Instagram]

The photograph hinted at Alonso's car hitting the gravel residue on the track, which is most likely the possible reason behind his unfortunate crash. With drivers running off the road more often during the race, a lot of gravel got stuck on the track throughout the race. Moreover, as per replays, on lap 34, Alonso's car hit the same gravel accumulated at turn six and spun around, leading to a crash.

While Alonso saw a DNF in Australia, his Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll exceeded fans' expectations to finish P6, above the two Ferrari drivers. He drove a clean race and maintained control on the wet track to bring his car home without damage.

Stroll was the only one to score points for Aston Martin in Australia this year, and with eight points, the team is placed P5 in the constructors championship standings.

Fernando Alonso calls himself 'unlucky' after crash in Australia GP

Fernando Alonso at F1 Grand Prix Of Australia (Image Source: Getty)

Aston Martin witnessed many positives during the 2025 Australian Grand Prix as Lance Stroll finished P6. However, the mood on the other side of the garage was grim as Fernando Alonso had to retire from the race due to a crash.

Recalling the unfortunate incident, Alonso stated that residual gravel on the track led to his crash, and he was unlucky to hit that problematic patch at turn six. Talking about Racefans.net after the race, he said:

“The incident came from nowhere, to be honest. I was a little bit surprised about losing the car. I was not wider than any other lap. I just found a lot of gravel stuck there in the middle of the circuit, and then I spun. So it was a very costly incident, but I don’t know really what to do differently. I think it’s a little bit of an unlucky incident."

The unlucky incident cost Fernando Alonso some crucial points as he begins the 2025 F1 season on an underwhelming note.

