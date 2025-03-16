2025 F1 Australian GP: Top 10 Conclusions

The 2025 F1 Australian GP ended with Lando Norris holding off a charging Max Verstappen as the 4x champion defiantly tried to get one over his rival. The moment typified how the entire race was, as it had different phases of chaos and surprise, too many things happening at the same time, but in all of it, the McLaren driver managing things at the front.

Norris won his first-ever race in wet conditions as the weather in Australia played tricks on the entire grid. In P2, we had Max Verstappen, the Red Bull driver, put together a typically impressive drive. In P3, Mercedes' George Russell brought the car home safe and sound. Behind the trio, it was action galore.

We had the strange Ferrari gamble, we had Oscar Piastri getting beached, and then we had quite a few crashes. As the sun sets on the F1 Australian GP, what did we learn? Let's take a look.

2025 F1 Australian GP: What did we learn?

#1. McLaren's pace advantage is ominous, but was it track-specific?

Once Max Verstappen made that mistake early in the race and let Piastri through, the manner in which the McLarens were more than a second quicker than everyone else was shocking. Throughout the preseason, we've not seen such an advantage from the car at any point.

But there's a caveat. That caveat revolves around how Albert Park was one of the tracks where McLaren was already quite competitive in 2024 even before the massive 'Miami major upgrade.' Could there be an element of the car's performance being flattered in these conditions? Well, for now, it's safe to say that the Woking-based team has the fastest car; the gap, however, is going to vary from race to race.

#2. Lando Norris put together a perfect weekend

Lando Norris could not have done more than what he did at the F1 Australian GP. The driver put the car on pole. He was more or less measured in the way he approached the race. He did have a lot of pressure on him, first from Verstappen, then from Piastri, and then again from the Dutchman.

The fact that he could absorb all of it and still win was quite impressive. It won't always be this smooth sailing, but for now, it's a good start.

#3. Max and Red Bull are doing the best that they can

You could not have expected much more from Red Bull and Max Verstappen at the F1 Australian GP. They gave McLaren and Lando Norris a tough fight and tried the best that they could. You have to assume that we're going to see a lot more of it this season, but with the gaps varying between tracks, it could make things very interesting.

#4. Lewis Hamilton got a crash course on what it means to be a Ferrari driver

A Ferrari driver on slick tires on a wet track is something that far too many drivers have experienced in the past. Well, if it wasn't for the strategy, Lewis Hamilton was coming home with a decent haul of points for the F1 Australian GP.

Unfortunately, that didn't happen. Strategy continues to be a concern for Ferrari, and it was evident in the race as well. This was arguably Lewis Hamilton's first experience with such poor execution, and it would have surprised him how bad the situation was in this particular area.

#5. George Russell has a reason to be happy and sad after the F1 Australian GP

George Russell brought home his first podium of the season, and it was achieved by being precise with the strategy and making sure that he kept the car on track. In terms of the result, he certainly has a reason to be happy.

Now to the other part of the equation, and it is the fact that Kimi Antonelli, if you're observing his lap times, was more or less on par with Russell or maybe even quicker than him during the F1 Australian GP. While that's a positive for Mercedes, that isn't something that the 'team leader' would be too encouraged to see.

#6. The rookies had a disaster

Isack Hadjar crashed out, and so did Jack Doohan, Liam Lawson, and Gabriel Bortoleto. Ollie Bearman spent the entire Australian Grand Prix race weekend crashing as well. Kimi Antonelli did an impressive job, though, on Sunday and should be happy with how things went.

#7. Alex Albon vindicates Williams while Lance Stroll impresses

James Vowles would be happy, but the happiness would be bittersweet because maybe a bit more was on the table with Carlos Sainz as well. With that being said, a P4 finish is unimaginable for a team like Williams. This is the best result for the team since the Spa podium George Russell nabbed in 2021. But this one is arguably more deserved and sweeter.

Lance Stroll, on the other hand, had an under-the-radar brilliant race. The Canadian did one thing that his experienced teammate Fernando Alonso couldn't, i.e., bring the car home.

#8. Racing Bulls and Alpine have a disaster

A similar pattern for both teams as the rookie crashed out early and the experienced driver was thwarted by a poor strategy. There are positives from the F1 Australian GP for both teams, but points matter at the end of the day, and that's where the disappointment would be.

#9. Nico Hulkenberg proves his worth

Nico Hulkenberg, in just one race, has now scored more points than Stake F1 Sauber did in the 2024 season. There were questions raised last season about why Valtteri Bottas was shafted for the German, and nationality was something that was often brought into the debate.

The F1 Australian Grand Prix was arguably the biggest example of why Hulkenberg was picked. These points will go a long way for Sauber.

#10. Haas is completely nowhere

There are some serious questions that Ayao Komatsu would be forced to answer after the F1 Australian GP because nobody saw it coming. How is Haas all of a sudden a backmarker? It is a reality that not many are able to understand, especially since the car was pretty impressive last season.

The team is nowhere right now. The car has zero pace, and where it all has vanished is a serious question mark.

