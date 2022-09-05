Fernando Alonso discloses how much longer he wishes to drive in F1

Double world champion Fernando Alonso recently revealed in an interview that he wishes to continue in F1 for a minimum of two more years. He discussed his future in Formula 1, the reasons for his change of team next season, and his recent controversy with Lewis Hamilton, among other topics.

"I hope to be in Formula One for at least two or three more years. I think I am one hundred percent. And then, from there, a challenge that I have never hidden is to try the Dakar again."

Fernando Alonso also reviewed his 2022 Formula 1 season so far. Alpine have had their ups and downs, but Alonso is happy that they've secured points in nine races now. He is maintaining an optimistic attitude for the remainder of the season as well and he hopes it all comes together at the end.

In the interview, he mentions:

"We have had a somewhat unfortunate start to the year with some races and some breakdowns. From Spain everything turned upside down and we've already had nine races in the points, so we're happy."

"If I look back and see the races in Australia, the retirement, in Jeddah when I was fifth, is another 10 points, you start thinking about the lost points and it hurts a little. But, well, in the end it happens to everyone sooner or later, and let's hope it all evens out in the end."

Fernando Alonso being honest about changing teams

Fernando Alonso during the interview also analyzed his change of team next season and the reasons which led him to make the decision. He mentions Alpine not being the right fit for him because he doesn't feel as wanted there and it's not where he belongs anymore.

“It was because of the desire I saw on the part of Aston Martin to have me and perhaps those that were missing in Alpine. Or the signs of affection that perhaps I did not have here. Alpine had Piastri, the young talent from the academy, and I was also going to a project that seemed more ambitious than Alpine's."

