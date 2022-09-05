"Fernando's comment really got to Lewis", "He's crying after 3 days"- Fans react to Lewis Hamilton signing a Mercedes cap for Fernando Alonso

Lewis Hamilton crashed into Fernando Alonso at the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix, to which Alonso had some immediate reactions at the time, calling Hamilton an idiot.

Fernando Alonso apologized for his comments, admitting it was said merely in the heat of the moment, while Hamilton was also sorry for his mistake.

Following the tangle, as a gesture to ensure peace, Hamilton signed a cap for Alonso. He reacted and expressed his feelings on social media regarding the incident.

ESPN F1 @ESPNF1 Lewis has a signed cap for Fernando Lewis has a signed cap for Fernando 😅 https://t.co/GkMqdOTGYd

Fans are of the opinion that Hamilton cries a lot and F1 Twitter had similar reactions. Users called Hamilton a crybaby and mocked how much Alonso's comments are still affecting him after a few days:

"Two posts in two days shows that Fernando's comment really got to Lewis, probably because he sees some truth in it"

dystainak @dystainak @ESPNF1 Damn, two posts in two days shows that Fernando's comment really got to Lewis, probably because he sees some truth in it @ESPNF1 Damn, two posts in two days shows that Fernando's comment really got to Lewis, probably because he sees some truth in it 😭😭😭

"Fernando lives rent free in Lewis' head for real"

9live #MV1𓃵 @brawngpf1team fernando lives rent free in lewis head frrrr fernando lives rent free in lewis head frrrr https://t.co/pNhn0lOD3H

emi 🏒 @maraneIlo lewis sending that signed cap to fernando lewis sending that signed cap to fernando https://t.co/MAnvrImuqw

"Lewis Hamilton crying after Spa: 'No man I'm good' "

While this side of memes obviously dominates, some fans also spoke out in favor of Hamilton:

"If I was Lewis Hamilton I would tweet 'who the **** is Fernando Alonso' and then turn off my phone"

Joe @inmessionante07 if i was lewis hamilton i would tweet “who the fuck is fernando alonso” and then turn off my phone if i was lewis hamilton i would tweet “who the fuck is fernando alonso” and then turn off my phone

"Little boy Alonso. 2007 still burns him"

Lewis Hamilton had a disappointing outing at the Dutch GP

Heading into the Dutch GP at Zandvoort this past weekend, Hamilton was 24 points behind his teammate George Russell following his crash with Fernando Alonso at Spa. Still standing strong in the drivers' championship, Hamilton was looking to close the gap this weekend.

However, in a catastrophic strategy call, Mercedes botched the seven-time world champion's chances at a possible win. The Silver Arrows ran strongly throughout the race, which perfectly positioned them for a late safety car prompted by Yuki Tsunoda.

Unfortunately for the German outfit, they overestimated the performance of the Medium tires when they pitted Hamilton for a set. When the safety car ended, the Briton quickly realized just how slow the Mediums were as he dropped from second all the way down to P4. He was understandably upset, having been in a position to challenge for the win.

The F1 circus next heads to 'The Temple of Speed' for the Monza GP with Max Verstappen leading the drivers' championship by 109 points.

