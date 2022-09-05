Create

"Fernando's comment really got to Lewis", "He's crying after 3 days"- Fans react to Lewis Hamilton signing a Mercedes cap for Fernando Alonso

F1 Grand Prix of Belgium
Lewis Hamilton during the drivers parade prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Modified Sep 05, 2022 05:25 AM IST

Lewis Hamilton crashed into Fernando Alonso at the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix, to which Alonso had some immediate reactions at the time, calling Hamilton an idiot.

Fernando Alonso apologized for his comments, admitting it was said merely in the heat of the moment, while Hamilton was also sorry for his mistake.

Lewis and Fernando reflect on their opening lap tangle 🗣️#BelgianGP #F1 https://t.co/pHw2wf8wiH

Following the tangle, as a gesture to ensure peace, Hamilton signed a cap for Alonso. He reacted and expressed his feelings on social media regarding the incident.

Lewis has a signed cap for Fernando 😅 https://t.co/GkMqdOTGYd

Fans are of the opinion that Hamilton cries a lot and F1 Twitter had similar reactions. Users called Hamilton a crybaby and mocked how much Alonso's comments are still affecting him after a few days:

"Two posts in two days shows that Fernando's comment really got to Lewis, probably because he sees some truth in it"
@ESPNF1 Damn, two posts in two days shows that Fernando's comment really got to Lewis, probably because he sees some truth in it 😭😭😭
"Fernando lives rent free in Lewis' head for real"
fernando lives rent free in lewis head frrrr https://t.co/pNhn0lOD3H
lewis sending that signed cap to fernando https://t.co/MAnvrImuqw
"Lewis Hamilton crying after Spa: 'No man I'm good' "
@dystainak @ESPNF1 Lewis Hamilton after Spa: https://t.co/fCfhfGbdv6

While this side of memes obviously dominates, some fans also spoke out in favor of Hamilton:

"If I was Lewis Hamilton I would tweet 'who the **** is Fernando Alonso' and then turn off my phone"
if i was lewis hamilton i would tweet “who the fuck is fernando alonso” and then turn off my phone
"Little boy Alonso. 2007 still burns him"
@dystainak @ESPNF1 Little boy Alonso. 2007 still burns him. https://t.co/32uzUI6O7H

Lewis Hamilton had a disappointing outing at the Dutch GP

Heading into the Dutch GP at Zandvoort this past weekend, Hamilton was 24 points behind his teammate George Russell following his crash with Fernando Alonso at Spa. Still standing strong in the drivers' championship, Hamilton was looking to close the gap this weekend.

However, in a catastrophic strategy call, Mercedes botched the seven-time world champion's chances at a possible win. The Silver Arrows ran strongly throughout the race, which perfectly positioned them for a late safety car prompted by Yuki Tsunoda.

Unfortunately for the German outfit, they overestimated the performance of the Medium tires when they pitted Hamilton for a set. When the safety car ended, the Briton quickly realized just how slow the Mediums were as he dropped from second all the way down to P4. He was understandably upset, having been in a position to challenge for the win.

The F1 circus next heads to 'The Temple of Speed' for the Monza GP with Max Verstappen leading the drivers' championship by 109 points.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

