Fernando Alonso to face action over criticism of the FIA

Alpine's Fernando Alonso recently called out the Miami GP race directors for making an "unfair" decision regarding his post-race five-second penalty and described the actions of the stewards as "incompetent." He reportedly might be summoned to the stewards ahead of the 2022 Spanish GP.

As reported by RacingNews365.com, the two-time world champion has been accused of violating articles 12.2.1 f) and 12.2.1 k) of the FIA’s International Sporting Code and risks being sanctioned.

As stated in Article 12.2.1 f), the following would be considered a breach of the rules:

“Any words, deeds or writings that have caused moral injury or loss to the FIA, its bodies, its members or its executive officers, and more generally on the interest of motorsport and values defended by the FIA”

Additionally, Article 12.2.1 k) states that any of the following actions would also be considered to be a violation of the sporting code:

“Any misconduct towards licence-holders, officials, officers of member of the staff of the FIA, members of the staff of the organiser or promoter, members of the staff of the competitors, doping control officials or any other person involved in a doping control.”

It is safe to say that the last thing Fernando Alonso would want at his home Grand Prix is to face another sanction this weekend.

Fernando Alonso is reportedly open to switching teams to secure third world championship title

Fernando Alonso, who took two glorious world championship titles with Renault back in 2005 and 2006, revealed ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix that he would like to fight for a third title if given the opportunity to race in a competitive car.

As reported by Sky Sports, the Spaniard claimed that the hopes for a title contending package is what keeps him racing. He said:

“I think so, that is why I keep racing. There is still always the hope that one year you will have the package and all the things together to fight for a championship and I still feel competitive and fast.”

Sky Sports F1 @SkySportsF1 🏻



Fernando Alonso still has his ambitions set on winning a third F1 Championship "That is why I keep racing!"Fernando Alonso still has his ambitions set on winning a third F1 Championship "That is why I keep racing!" 💪🏻Fernando Alonso still has his ambitions set on winning a third F1 Championship 🏆 https://t.co/F3xHuHm3Fr

He went on to say:

“I think that, at the end of the day, there are not many number one or two drivers in any team right now and the teams, they need both drivers to work together and to improve the car. Especially with the new regulations you are still learning with every lap you do and you have to work towards a better car, a better package so let’s see what the possibilities are in the next few years.”

Fernando Alonso's contract with Alpine is set to expire at the end of the 2022 F1 season, hence, as the oldest driver on the grid, it would be interesting to see where the rest of his career takes him.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi