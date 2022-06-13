Fernando Alonso feels Alpine power unit appears 'strong and competitive' after 2022 F1 Azerbaijan GP

Fernando Alonso scored strong points for Alpine at the 2022 F1 Azerbaijan GP. The Spaniard started the race in 10th place and finished in 7th.

Earlier this weekend, Alpine introduced a dynamic low downforce rear wing to tackle the challenges of Baku's long straights. Alonso used the resultant superior straight-line speed to maximum effect to defend himself from the cars attacking him and then made his way through the field after his pitstop.

Speaking to the media after the race, Fernando Alonso was very happy with how everything panned out. He said:

“The race was difficult to execute today but we did well, and I am happy with seventh. We obviously benefited from a few retirements, but these things happen, and we were there to capitalise on them and really maximise our strengths. I overtook a few cars on the new tyres and we were very fast on the straights so that was useful.”

Impressed with the Renault power unit, Alonso admitted that the aim of the weekend was to score strong points. Now that the team has done that, they will move to Canada to try and replicate their success there. He further went on to add, saying:

“Our power-unit is looking strong and competitive, so this is always a good thing. We are very close with a number of cars at the moment, and I expect it to be quite similar in Canada. Let’s aim to score more points there!”

Fernando Alonso helps Alpine move to fourth in constructors' standings

Fernando Alonso's effort was pivotal in helping Alpine jump to fifth in the constructors' standings. Meanwhile, Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnaeur was happy with the points finish in the race but admitted that there was more that could have been done. He said:

“There was more potential in our package this weekend. Esteban [Ocon] was unfortunate in qualifying, which put him slightly further back on the grid than we would have liked. That said, both drivers drove smart, well calculated races today when it counts for points and we can be pleased that both made up places and into the top ten.”

Szafnauer also set his sights on P4 in the championship as the team looked forward to challenging McLaren in Canada, saying:

“We’ll debrief over the next couple of days and we look forward to heading back to Montreal next weekend for the highly anticipated return of the Canadian Grand Prix. We’ve moved into fifth in the Constructors’ and we’re looking ahead to make further inroads on fourth place.”

Should Canada offer challenges similar to the challenges of Baku, Alpine could bring a similar rear wing to the next race as well.

