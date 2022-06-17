Fernando Alonso feels it will be 'very difficult for all of the teams to agree on change' regarding bouncing in F1 cars

Fernando Alonso believes it will be hard to persuade all F1 teams to agree on a rule change to stop the cars from bouncing. Since the issue is more prevalent on some circuits than others, the two-time world champion felt that it might be harder to push for a change.

Speaking to F1TV’s preview of the Canadian GP, he said:

“It’s going to be different at each circuit, for example in Jeddah it was very smooth, and Australia as well, and nobody said anything there. It’s going to be very difficult for all of the teams to agree on change.”

Following the Azerbaijan GP, many drivers and teams that were severely affected by porpoising have called on the FIA to find a solution to the problem. Teams seeking a rule change are doing so on the basis of driver safety, claiming that extreme bouncing is negatively impacting their drivers’ health.

However, not all teams are in favour of changing the regulations to accommodate the ones affected by the porpoising. Many teams that already have a handle on the issue believe that it to be unfair to pursue any change in rules, since it would disadvantage teams that have done a good job.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner felt that since the issue was affecting a “limited number of people,” it should be dealt with by the teams themselves rather than necessitating a rule change. Speaking to planetf1, he added:

“If it was a genuine safety concern across the whole grid then it’s something that should be looked at. But if it’s only affecting isolated people or teams, that’s something the team should potentially deal with.”

He added:

“It would seem unfair to penalise the ones that have done a decent job versus the ones that have perhaps missed the target slightly.”

Alpine “good at managing” bouncing, says Fernando Alonso

Alpine's Fernando Alonso claimed that the team is able to manage the porpoising without it affecting the car's performance.

The Spaniard said the following about the team's main focus in the Azerbaijan GP:

“Our car is quite good at managing the bouncing effects of this year’s cars. I didn’t feel it too much in Baku and we were more focused on managing tyre degradation, especially of the rear tyres.”

Alpine is one of the few teams on the grid that seems to have complete control over its car’s bouncing. In Baku, the team displayed impressive pace, especially on the straights, much to the frustration of its rivals. Both Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon finished in the top ten to bring home solid points for the team.

Catch Alpine next at the Canadian GP on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far