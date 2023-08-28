Fernando Alonso gives hilarious reason why he didn't make a move on Max Verstappen in final restart: “I cannot exit the circuit anymore”

Two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso feared overtaking home hero Max Verstappen in the final laps of the Dutch GP, expecting a dire outcome if upset the crowd.

As the rain intensified in the final laps of the Dutch GP, Sergio Perez's mistake bumped Alonso to second behind Verstappen. On the subsequent restart after the red flag stoppage, the Aston Martin driver pondered about challenging the Red Bull driver.

However, Fernando Alonso thought better of it as he believed the Dutch crowd would have imprisoned him at Zandvoort. In the parc-ferme interview, Alonso said:

“I did enjoy, thanks to all the fans for the energy that we get here in Zandvoort – it is very unique... Today, it’s gonna be very special to share the podium with Max and Pierre.”

“As I said, I think this a really special racetrack with all the fans and the energy going on. So you feel always very focused. I did think about trying to move on the last restart, but then I thought maybe I can’t exit the circuit, so I stayed calm in second!” he jokingly added.

Fernando Alonso was certainly capable of pulling off a move on Max Verstappen in wet conditions as he had displayed his overtaking prowess earlier in the race. On lap 1, the Aston Martin driver pulled off an opportunistic move to overtake Alex Albon and George Russell. He later overtook Lando Norris to briefly run second behind the reigning champion.

Alonso dropped down after the pit cycles and only got the opportunity on the final restart as he hustled his AMR23 threatening to overtake Verstappen. However, he finished 3.7 seconds behind the leader as he took the checkered flag.

While Fernando Alonso's second thoughts prevented him from taking the win, he did achieve his seventh podium of the season.

Fernando Alonso reckons Max Verstappen's dominance is being "underestimated"

Max Verstappen weathered the wet-dry-wet race at Zandvoort to claim his record-equalling ninth consecutive victory. It also marked his 11th win of the 2023 season.

Despite the Red Bull driver's ominous form, Fernando Alonso reckons Verstappen's achievements are being overlooked.

"It is underestimated sometimes what Max is achieving. To win in such a dominant manner in any sport is so complicated," he said to the media, including Sportskeeda.

Fernando Alonso congratulates Max Verstappen

However, he believes he and Lewis Hamilton can operate at the same level as the Dutchman.

"So to be at the same level as him… we have a lot of self-confidence, drivers in general, so I do believe that I can do it as well. I don't know (about) Lewis, but me yes. And Lewis as well," he added.

Alonso further explained that Verstappen was extracting a "100%" from the car more often than any driver and is hence dominant in such fashion.