Fernando Alonso helps bring fresh talent into motorsports as his agency's Nikola Tsolov steps up to Formula 3

Fernando Alonso is the oldest driver on the Formula 1 grid. Despite being 41 years old, he is still going strong and fighting for a spot in the midfield. While driving in F1, the Spaniard also operates a management agency, which started in March 2022, called 'A14 Management' that scouts young talents for the sport and grooms them for higher levels of competition.

A 15-year-old Bulgarian driver named Nikola Tsolov recently got into the Formula 3 championship with ART for 2023. Tsolov, who is also part of the Alpine Academy, and Clement Novalak were the first to sign with Alonso's management agency.

The young Bulgarian drove in the Spanish F4 championship in 2022 and was quickly promoted to F3 by the ART Grand Prix team. After signing his F3 deal with ART, Tsolov said:

“It’s a pleasure for me to be stepping up to FIA F3 next year with ART Grand Prix. They’ve been very successful in every championship they’ve competed in and a lot of F1 drivers have been a part of the team. So, I’m super happy to start our journey!”

Fernando Alonso's agency currently has six junior drivers, all from different nationalities competing in various junior racing series. With the Spaniard well aware of the ins and outs of F1, several junior racers are eager to learn from him and climb the motorsports ladder.

"Definitely another two or three years" - Fernando Alonso addresses F1 future

While Fernando Alonso might be 41 years old and the senior-most driver on the Formula 1 grid, he has no intention of paying attention to his age when deciding his F1 future.

While most drivers retire in their late 30s, the desire to be a part of the racing world is strong in the Spaniard. In an exclusive interview with Auto Motor Sport, he spoke about how long he could be in F1. He said:

"As long as I have the feeling that I can still give 100 percent. So definitely another two or three years. At my age, I have to approach many things differently. The training, the travelling, the events in between. Formula 1 is taking you more and more. You have to organize yourself well so as not to burn yourself."

Along with giving an estimate on how long he can drive, Fernando Alonso also explained how he has to change his routine and life due to his age. While young drivers can be slightly lenient with breaks and recreational activities, older drivers need to keep a strict schedule. Moreover, they also have to organize their training and eating to avoid burning out.

After leaving Alpine in 2022, the veteran will be starting a new chapter in his F1 career with Aston Martin in 2023.

