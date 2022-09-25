"What would be nice is to be in a James Bond movie"- Fernando Alonso on what he wishes to do in an Aston Martin 

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso announced last month that he would be leaving Alpine at the end of the season to replace four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin on a two-year contract.

The 41-year-old is having a very good season with Alpine. The French team has arguably the fourth-best car on the grid, with Alonso consistently placing it in the top 10.

However, beyond simply joining Aston Martin next season, Alonso also wants to act in a James Bond movie. In an interview before the 2022 F1 Italian GP, the Spaniard said:

"What would be nice is to be in a James Bond movie now that I'll be with Aston Martin. Shooting a scene on the street with an Aston Martin would make me excited. You have to talk about it with the team. Hopefully it will come out."

Alonso considers the Aston Martin project more ambitious than that of Alpine. He was lured away from the French team with the promise of better cars, bigger budgets and smarter engineers. Alonso has been a part of many legendary teams such as Ferrari and McLaren in the past, so he will have very high standards for Aston Martin.

Fernando Alonso updates @startonpole F1 expert Marc Surer about Aston Martin, Fernando Alonso and Dan Fallows in 2023:



“They could change the course of Aston Martin in 2023” F1 expert Marc Surer about Aston Martin, Fernando Alonso and Dan Fallows in 2023: “They could change the course of Aston Martin in 2023” https://t.co/CYdqxixBv2

However, Aston Martin are having a substandard season this year. They are currently ninth in the championship, having scored only 25 points after 16 rounds.

Fernando Alonso still wants to finish high with Alpine

Despite leaving at the end of the season, Fernando Alonso plans to score many points in the final races in a bid to secure fourth in the constructors' championship. Alpine are currently ahead of McLaren by only 18 points and the French team will be hoping to maintain the lead.

kait ☻ @f1kait Only four different drivers have won the Singapore Grand Prix since its addition to the f1 calendar in 2008.



Sebastian Vettel (2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2019)

Lewis Hamilton (2009, 2014, 2017, 2018)

Fernando Alonso (2008, 2010)

Nico Rosberg (2016) Only four different drivers have won the Singapore Grand Prix since its addition to the f1 calendar in 2008.Sebastian Vettel (2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2019)Lewis Hamilton (2009, 2014, 2017, 2018)Fernando Alonso (2008, 2010)Nico Rosberg (2016) https://t.co/3iwtWaMcrT

Both the drivers of the French team, Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon, are scoring points consistently, while that is not the case for McLaren. Lando Norris is supporting the entire team alone, with Daniel Ricciardo having a down season this year.

Singapore is next on the calendar and it would be interesting to see where the Spaniard finishes, being one of only four people to win the event. He is currently ninth in the drivers' standings with 59 points to his name. He'll be hoping to build on the 13-point lead he has over Valtteri Bottas in 10th, and closing the seven-point gap to Ocon in eighth when the Formula One circus returns to the East.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far