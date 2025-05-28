Fernando Alonso hoping for a change of fortunes in a “challenging season” so far

Fernando Alonso is preparing for a return to his home Grand Prix in Barcelona, with plenty of positives. Despite a tough start to the 2025 Formula 1 season, the Spaniard believes the AMR25's recent upgrades are showing potential, and results will follow if luck sides with them.

Ad

It's been a difficult campaign for the 43-year-old so far. Alonso hasn't made it to the chequered flag in three races so far and is yet to finish inside the top ten. However, the Spaniard has remained upbeat after Imola and Monaco's qualifying showed the team is moving in the right direction.

Ad

Trending

"Of course, it's been a challenging season up to this point and we've not got the results we would have liked but there are positives to take, particularly from the last couple of rounds. Securing top ten starting positions for both the Emilia-Romagna and Monaco Grands Prix shows that the recent updates we've made to the AMR25 have improved our one-lap pace," Alonso said while speaking ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix (via Aston Martin)

Ad

Aston Martin has labored across the early rounds, unable to match its 2023 and 2024 form. The team has earned 14 points so far and stands eighth in the Constructors' Championship, all thanks to Lance Stroll.

Fernando Alonso himself had 34 points by this time last year. Miami marked a low point, especially after the No. 14 driver qualified 17th and finished 15th. The car lacked traction and suffered in long stints, exposing the performance gap to rivals.

Ad

Fernando Alonso (14) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes arrives on the Monaco grid. Source: Getty

Early signs of a turnaround came with Aston Martin's first major upgrade package of the year, introduced at Imola. Alonso's Q3 appearances in Imola and Monaco underscored a sharper, more competitive AMR25. However, luck remained elusive on race days.

Ad

"We've just been on the wrong side of luck on Sunday when it comes to Grands Prix. One down to the timing of a VSC and one because of an issue with the car. Hopefully that misfortune will change soon and we can be there to take advantage. I'm looking forward to getting back in the car and seeing what we can do this weekend," added Alonso.

Ad

A poorly timed Virtual Safety Car in Imola cost him a points finish, while a power unit issue in Monaco ended his race early.

Spanish GP holds emotional and historical significance for Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso celebrates after winning the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix in 2013. Source: Getty

The Spanish Grand Prix is no ordinary weekend for Fernando Alonso. Beyond the competitive significance, it is deeply personal. A fan favorite in Catalunya, the veteran has been a consistent draw for local supporters since his debut. He remains the only Spaniard other than Carlos de Salamanca to win his home race, with victories in 2006 and 2013.

Ad

The two-time Formula 1 champion relishes racing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. However, recent years haven't been as fruitful. Changes to the circuit layout and the evolving nature of F1 machinery have made success harder to come by.

"It provides a thorough examination of all aspects of the car, that's why it's been used so regularly as a test track over the years. There are long straights, fast corner sequences and also some slower-speed sections which all provide different challenges that you need to tackle," Alonso said when asked about the circuit's challenges (via Aston Martin).

The Catalan circuit remains one of the most technically demanding on the calendar. But, with a new upgrade showing improvement and Adrian Newey's presence in the paddock, the signs are encouraging for the Spaniard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More