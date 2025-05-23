Christian Horner's witty remark on seeing Adrian Newey in Aston Martin overalls

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner gave a hilarious remark on seeing Aston Martin Managing Technical Partner Adrian Newey in green overalls during the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix weekend. The aero wizard left the Austrian team in early May after almost two decades with the Milton-Keynes outfit and announced his move to the Silverstone-based outfit last September.

Ad

There were many teams after the signature of the 66-year-old after he announced exit from Red Bull like Ferrari, Williams and McLaren but he chose the Lawrence Stroll-backed project.

After initially serving his gardening leave, Adrian Newey began his tenure at Aston Martin from early March and began working on the 2026 regulations. During the ongoing Monaco GP weekend, Newey made his first appearance in the green overalls in the F1 paddock.

Ad

Trending

Speaking with Sky Sports after the FP1 session, Christian Horner was asked about seeing his former colleague in new overalls, to which he gave a witty remark saying:

"I haven't seen him in green yet. He looks like a giant bogey! It's odd seeing him in green. But it's great to see him. He's a racer – I don't think he's ever missed a race at this track, even going back to his gardening leave from McLaren. We'll catch up with him later, but good to see him here."

Ad

Aston Martin team principal Andy Cowell also remarked about Adrian Newey's first public appearance since joining the team in the team principal's press conference and said:

"This weekend [Newey] is here and he'll see the way we operate in a race weekend environment. [He'll see] the way we optimise the car we've got, the way we play a different strategy and so having his experience and insight looking to see what's going well, [and] what's not so well, just helps with our jobs list of what to work on to become a stronger team."

Ad

It has been reiterated on several occasions by Aston Martin that Adrian Newey was focusing on next year's regulations and won't contribute to developing the 2025 car.

Adrian Newey gives his honest take on working on the 2025 car

Aston Martin Managing Technical Partner Adrian Newey admitted that he has had some "lunchtime" conversations with his new colleagues about the 2025 challenger.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the team's website, the 66-year-old said:

Ad

"Lawrence understandably wants us to do as well as we can in 2025 so there's a small team still working on this year's car from an aerodynamics point of view. I've had a few lunchtime conversations with that small group, discussing the car and what we can do about it."

Aston Martin are currently P7 in the Constructors' championship with 14 points from seven races and two Sprints in the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More