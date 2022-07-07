Fernando Alonso jokes he could have been on the podium at 2022 F1 British GP had Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton crashed

Fernando Alonso joked that he could have clinched third place on the podium at the 2022 F1 British GP had Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton crashed out during their fierce on-track battle. The Spaniard, who had a front-row seat to the action, enjoyed watching them battle hard and with respect.

Speaking to select media after the race, Alonso said:

“It was really good at the end. We were just behind the fight and saw all the action. I was hoping that maybe two cars would touch each other and then the podium was there for us, but they raced hard and with a lot of respect. But it was still fun to watch from behind.”

Leclerc and Hamilton’s battle for third place in the closing laps was one of the highlights of the race and one where both dueled against each other respectfully. Post-race, Alonso commended the two drivers for battling each other fiercely but fairly.

Fernando Alonso hoped for a fourth-place finish had Charles Leclerc received a penalty

Fernando Alonso felt he would have ended the 2022 F1 British GP with as high as a fourth-place finish had Charles Leclerc received a penalty for weaving several times on the straight. The Alpine driver's hopes weren't unfounded as he was penalized for a similar offense in Canada.

Alonso revealed that he had weaved only once at the 2022 F1 Canadian GP, which cost him a few places, and was hopeful of a fourth-place finish as the Ferrari driver had changed direction thrice. When he was told that Sergio Perez was also being investigated for driving standards, the Spanish driver laughed and said he could now hope for a podium.

On Leclerc’s weaving during the race, the double world champion said:

“I think it will be fourth for me, because I saw [Charles] Leclerc making three changes of direction on the back straight when defending Lewis Hamilton. I did that only once in Canada and I got a five-second penalty on the last lap, so I don’t think three movements are allowed.”

Upon being informed that Perez was also being investigated for his driving standards, Fernando Alonso said:

“Sure, maybe third for me then. After the race, there is always action! I don’t have to go to the stewards today so I can have fun from outside [the steward’s room], I hope.”

The Alpine driver finished fifth but was well within reach of the podium had he managed to move up the order with Hamilton and Leclerc up front. With his team developing the car heavily, there could be a podium opportunity or even a potential win in store for the double world champion for the remainder of the 2022 season ahead.

