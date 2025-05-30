Fernando Alonso lashes out at Lewis Hamilton during the F1 Spanish GP FP2: "We have the hero of the day in front of us"

During the FP2 session of the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix, Fernando Alonso took a jibe at Lewis Hamilton for impeding him. He called the latter 'hero of the day' in a sarcastic tone.

The 2025 Spanish Grand Prix kicked off on May 30 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya with two free practice sessions. Two-time world champion Alonso had huge support from the crowd, as it is his home Grand Prix.

However, the 43-year-old had a disappointing session in FP2. A few minutes into the session, Alonso was on an outlap behind seven-time world champion Hamilton. However, he had to abort the lap and alleged that the British driver had impeded him.

This triggered a sarcastic reaction from Alonso as he referred to Lewis Hamilton as 'hero of the day' on team radio in a sarcastic tone.

"Yes, we have the hero of the day. The good thing is that the weekend is very long. Even the championship is very long."

Apart from Fernando Alonso, his teammate Lance Stroll also had a disappointing session as he went into the pits and jumped out of his car as the engineers had a good look at the setup.

Alonso, meanwhile, also pitted and came out with fresh paint at the front of his car. According to Sky Sports reporter Bernie Collins, Aston Martin's front wing wasn't functioning properly. Hence, they ran tests to figure out that they can do better for the rest of the weekend.

As a matter of fact, FIA has enforced stricter regulations for flexi-wing from the Spanish Grand Prix. Hence, many teams have likely brought in changes to their front wing design.

Fernando Alonso named Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya brand ambassador

Fernando Alonso at the F1 Grand Prix of Spain - Practice - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix, two-time world champion and home hero Fernando Alonso was named brand ambassador for Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Reacting to the huge honour, Alonso said (via Motorsport):

"It is an honour and a privilege, and I am very happy to be an ambassador for Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, which is so special to me and to all Spanish fans and which has given us so much joy."

"It was necessary for the circuit to take this step in order to have a solid future and adapt to the current demands and standards of F1 and circuits in other countries. This has brought it up to level ten, with a promising future. In my opinion, it is imperative that Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya remain on the calendar, both for its facilities and for its tradition and roots in competition."

Notably, Madrid is set to host a Grand Prix from 2026, and Barcelona's future appears in limbo. However, Fernando Alonso has backed the circuit to remain in Formula 1.

