Fernando Alonso's former manager comments on F1 star's recovery

Fernando Alonso's former team boss and driver manager Flavio Briatore has reassured Formula 1 fans that Alonso will be ready to race in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on March 28.

Seeming slightly removed from his usual bombastic self, Briatore appeared in a video posted on YouTube by veteran journalist Peter Windsor.

When asked about Fernando Alonso, Briatore replied: "I told Fernando he needed to stop with this bike. These bike(s) are very dangerous!"

Alonso told to stop with the cycling

Flavio didn't hold back when it came to his orders to his drivers: "I tell (them) if you don't stop with the bike, I’ll lock you in the garage! Not the bike, I’ll lock you in the garage!"

Briatore raved about Alonso. The pair of them ended Schumacher's run of five titles when Alonso triumphed in 2005, with Briatore as Renault team principal. "Fernando is very fit, very motivated. Unfortunately, it happened - his accident - but today and yesterday, he was in Lugano and was walking again, he’s fine."

“I believe that he’s ready for the first test already, you know, for the race.”

Also read: Fernando Alonso underwent minor surgery

When asked if the often outspoken Alonso had any problem talking with his jaw injury, the verdict from Briatore was a positive one: “No, no, no, he’s talking very well, no problem - the problem was here...," Briatore said, pointing at his front teeth, “He break two teeth here, but was very lucky”.

Advertisement

Fernando Alonso is making a return to Formula 1 after a hiatus during which he competed in the World Endurance Championship for Toyota, where he won the championship. Alonso will now drive for the newly renamed Alpine F1 Team, formerly Renault, where he took both of his two world titles.