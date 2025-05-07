Fernando Alonso names which F1 superstar would make a good NFL player

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso picked his Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll as someone who would make a good NFL player. He explained that Lance is tall, strong, and Canadian, some of the qualities required to excel in the NFL.

For round six of the 2025 season, F1 arrived in the exotic city of Miami, USA. Before the Miami GP last week, F1 presenter Lissie Mackintosh conducted a one-on-one Q&A with Aston Martin's driver, Alonso.

Highlighting the connection between the American sport NFL and F1, the veteran driver was asked to name a driver who could be an NFL player as well. Alonso picked his teammate, Lance Stroll, as someone who would make a great NFL player.

"Which F1 driver do you think would make the best NFL player?" Mackintosh asked.

To this, Fernando Alonso replied:

"I think it has to be probably Lance. He's quite tall, strong, and Canadian."

When further asked to reveal his idea of a perfect livery, Alonso said something related to the superhero 'Hulk' would be nice, as it would match with Aston Martin's green color theme.

Alonso had a terrible weekend in Miami. After a Q1 exit in the qualifying session, he started the race from P17 only to finish P15 as both cars failed to score points.

Alonso is interestingly one of the only four drivers who have yet to score points this season. Lance Stroll has 14 points to his name in the first six races. Aston Martin, meanwhile, isn't doing well either, as with 14 points, they slipped to P7 in the Constructors' championship.

Fernando Alonso opens up about his F1 future beyond 2026

Fernando Alonso at F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Sprint & Qualifying - Source: Getty

With the new engine regulations incoming in 2026, Fernando Alonso extended his contract with Aston Martin until the end of the 2026 season. While he wanted to experience the new era, he insisted that the future beyond 2026 was uncertain.

Talking to the media, Alonso said:

"I wanted to race this year for sure and next year for sure because of the change of regulations, and I wanted to experience the 2026 rules and Honda coming to the team. But after 2026, I don't know. I will go season by season. I will see how I feel and how motivated I am. Now I am very motivated, but I cannot guarantee that for three or four years and compromise the team."

Fernando Alonso, who will turn 44 this year in July, also said that even if he would not be racing on track beyond 2026, he would like to be associated with Aston Martin in some other capacity.

