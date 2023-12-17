Fernando Alonso outlines what could “drain his battery” enough to quit F1

Fernando Alonso reckons the growing F1 season calendar will be one of the main reasons he would quit the sport, and not doubts about his abilities and performance at the age of 42.

The two-time F1 champion has already walked away from the sport once before, in 2018, as he grew tired of the media duties and McLaren's continued struggles. However, his return with Alpine, and later Aston Martin, has yielded him nine podiums to add to his tally.

Despite turning 42 this past season, Fernando Alonso is not worried about age catching up with him. He admits he will bow out of the sport when he notices a decline in his performance.

"If I feel slow one day, I think it will be noticeable and think I will not be happy with my performance and I will be the first one to raise my hand and say, 'This is time [to stop],'" he was quoted as saying by motorsport.com.

The Spaniard, however, added that before that time arrives, the demanding F1 calendar is likely to force him to retire from the sport.

"But, I don't think that time will arrive. Honestly, in terms of feeling slow, because I have extreme self-confidence in my performance, it could be that with the calendar and with the demanding schedule that one day I will feel it's time - because there are other things in life."

The 2023 season was contested over 22 races, with the Chinese GP and the Imola GP being canceled at the last moment. Next year, the 2024 schedule will host a record 24 rounds, including three triple headers.

"It's been a very demanding season with only 22 races, with two cancellations. Next year, with the proper [24-round] calendar, we have to see how it feels."

Referring to the demanding nature of the final triple-header in Vegas, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi, he added:

"I saw that it's a triple-header. I don't know why. I thought that Vegas was alone next year… It's three races together. These kinds of things will drain my battery, not driving."

Fernando Alonso eyeing a return to Dakar Rally, following F1 retirement

Fernando Alonso has achieved success in multiple disciplines of racing. During his hiatus from F1, he won the 24 Hours of Le Mans twice, made two Indy 500 starts, and also attempted the Dakar Rally.

Despite missing an Indy 500 victory which would have made him only the second driver to win the Triple Crown in motorsports, Alonso is eyeing a Dakar Rally win.

“When I retire from Formula 1, I would love to return to the Dakar. Trying to win the Dakar Rally is a clear goal in my career. It would complete me, make me happy and I think it would leave an almost unprecedented legacy,” he told GQ Spain (via si.com).

“Winning in Formula 1, Endurance and rallying would complete the perfect circle of a racing driver,” he concluded.

Fernando Alonso completed his maiden Dakar Rally attempt in 2020, finishing in the 13th position.