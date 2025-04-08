Fernando Alonso pays tribute to Max Verstappen as iconic title battle comparisons made

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso has compared Max Verstappen's present championship battle with McLaren to his fight with Sebastian Vettel in 2012. He noted that in 2012, he had the fourth fastest car with Ferrari, whereas in 2025, Verstappen has a slower machinery compared to McLaren.
Verstappen was crowned a four-time world champion after he beat Lando Norris by 63 points in the 2024 F1 season. However, this year, McLaren has turned out to be the fastest car on the grid. On the other hand, Red Bull is struggling to fix the balance, performance and pace of RB21.
Despite racing in a slower car compared to McLaren, Verstappen won the 2025 Japanese GP after clinching pole in an extraordinary qualifying session. With fewer opportunities for overtaking available at Suzuka circuit, Max kept Norris at bay to get his first win of the season.
Meanwhile, two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso has compared Max Verstappen's present battle to his championship bid in 2012. That year, Alonso, racing for Ferrari, had a slower car compared to Sebastian Vettel of Red Bull. Regardless of lack of performance, the Spaniard lost the championship by a fine margin of three points.
Talking to Motorsportweek, Alonso said:
“I’ve been there. I’ve been fighting for World Championships with the third and fourth fastest cars. So, you know, at the end it’s difficult. As it was difficult for me to beat [Sebastian] Vettel. So I hope for him he can fight until the end. But they [Red Bull] need to improve a little bit the machine.”
He added that Verstappen has won four titles since 2021, and he is capable of competing in a slower car. However, challenging McLaren consistently with an underperforming car would be an uphill task. Hence, Alonso urged Red Bull to make improvements as the season progresses to allow Verstappen an opportunity to defend his title.
McLaren CEO shoots down Max Verstappen's championship bid in troubled RB21
Max Verstappen has put himself back in the championship race with a fine victory at the 2025 Japanese GP. His deficit to Lando Norris (62 points) has reduced to just a single point.
However, McLaren CEO Andrea Stella has fired a warning at Verstappen, saying that competing for a championship without the fastest car would be a difficult task for the four-time world champion. Talking to Motorsportweek, he said:
“I think definitely the most important condition to pursue both championships is having the best car. I think Max, at the moment, is somehow making the difference himself, but it’s very difficult to keep up for 24 events in a season if you don’t have the best car.”
RB21 is still lacking necessary balance, as revealed by Max Verstappen earlier during the Japanese GP. Hence, Red Bull will likely need significant upgrades to cut down the gap to McLaren.