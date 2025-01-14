Fernando Alonso prodigy Gabriel Bortoleto will eventually be out of his seat 'smoldering in the ashes of midness' according to prominent F1 YouTuber

Gabriel Bortoleto, reigning F2 champion, is set to debut in F1 with Kick Sauber this year. However, popular F1 YouTuber Josh Revell does not think the rookie will last long in the pinnacle of motorsport.

Kick Sauber, a consistent backmarker team in F1, announced a new lineup for the upcoming 2025 season. Nico Hulkenberg and Bortoleto replaced Zhou Guanyu and veteran 10-time race winner Valtteri Bottas.

Bortoleto, the 20-year-old rookie driver, won the 2024 F2 championship with Invicta Racing and earned his call-up through consistent performances and promising talent. The rookie has signed a multi-year deal, which means he might race for Audi when it debuts in 2026, having acquired Kick Sauber.

The hype around Gabriel Bortoleto, a part of Fernando Alonso's driver management company, A14, is high ahead of his debut. However, prominent F1 YouTuber Josh Revell is skeptical about his longevity. Talking on The Blatantly Biased Racing Podcast, he compared Bortoleto to former F1 racer Enrique Bernoldi, sarcastically calling him 'Bernoldi Jr.', and said:

"Sauber contracted Nico Hulkenberg and Enrique Bernoldi Jr., also known as Gabriel Bortoleto, and Bortoleto will be out of his seat after basically having the same sort of career as Bernoldi, where it's like not given the platform to really demonstrate his worth and smoldering in the ashes of midness. For some reason, some guys make it in F1, and some drivers just don't." [26:35]

Bernoldi's F1 career began with Arrows in 2001 and ended the following year as he failed to score a single point. On the other hand, Bortoleto did show a lot of promise in junior racing. When he was a part of McLaren's junior program, Oscar Piastri praised his fine pace and endorsed him as a promising future talent.

However, sustaining the pressure of F1 is a different ball game. Moreover, Sauber's recent struggles with the car and overall performance are some factors likely to hinder the 20-year-old's debut experience.

Gabriel Bortoleto wants to make Brazil proud by winning F1 races

20-year-old Gabriel Bortoleto is set to become the youngest Brazilian driver to debut in F1. The rookie takes much pride in his background and wants to make his country proud. Talking to F1.com, he said:

“I’m happy to be representing my country, but that doesn’t satisfy me entirely. I want to be representing my country and doing well, but I want to be winning races in the future, fighting for important things. But first, I need to improve as a driver and progress in F1; that’s the most important thing for me now."

The reigning F2 champion has made a name for himself by winning F3 and F2 titles in two consecutive years. While his talent is undeniable, it remains to be seen how the Brazilian native manages the pressure of racing in F1.

