Fernando Alonso still misses 'winning' and 'fighting for podiums and bigger things' despite being 'proud' of his comeback in 2022 F1 season

Fernando Alonso has confessed that he misses fighting for wins against the top F1 teams but is very proud of his comeback to the sport.

The two-time world champion's last win in F1 was almost a decade ago at the 2013 Spanish GP with Ferrari. Ever since he departed from the Scuderia at the end of 2014, Alonso has been on the podium at an F1 race just once, at the 2021 Qatar GP.

Now in Alpine, Fernando Alonso has been able to bring an air of competitiveness back to the Anglo-French outfit while also continuously trying to improve himself.

Speaking in an interview with motorsport.com, the 40-year-old said:

“I miss winning, and I miss the feeling of fighting for podiums and bigger things, yes. But, at the same time, I’m enjoying also, because it’s a race against yourself in a way and trying to be a better version of myself, than what I was in 2019.”

Alonso believes he has been able to take things up a notch in his sophomore season with Alpine. The Spaniard went on to add, saying:

“I think last year, I was performing at a decent level. Okay, not at my 100% I will say, and this year I feel at my 100%. I feel that I can put some performances that maybe are not expected, and that kind of thing has been always my strength all over my career. I feel that I’m back to that level, so that probably makes me very proud of this comeback.”

Fernando Alonso is still a 'massive competitor' who 'loves racing', claims Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer has called Fernando Alonso a massive competitor whose love for racing has not diminished.

Szafnauer joined Alpine at the start of the 2022 F1 season after a lengthy stint with Aston Martin. Speaking in an interview with motorsport.com, the 57-year-old said:

“I haven’t worked with him in the past, this is my first year, but from what I can see he still loves racing. He’s a massive competitor, he loves competing and I think in life in general, you’re happy when you exceed expectations. So if your expectations are realistic and you exceed them, you’re happy in life. Not just Fernando, I think all of us.”

Alonso's current contract is set to expire at the end of the current season. The veteran is expected to hold talks about a possible extension during the summer break after the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP.

When asked to share his thoughts on the probability of an extension, Fernando Alonso said:

“It’s never a guarantee that you will stay. We have to agree on something I think over the break. In the next weeks or whenever, I will sit down with the team and see what are their expectations. Also, what is the next step on the project as well? I feel happy. I feel at home in Alpine. But there is no guarantee of anything for sure.”

It remains to be seen if Alpine decides to give Alonso a new deal or choose to promote reigning F2 world champion Oscar Piastri in 2023. The Australian has also been linked with a move away to other teams.

