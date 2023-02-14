Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso is hopeful of Aston Martin's chances of victory in 2023 but is hesitant to say it with certainty. The 2005 and 2006 world champion has joined the Silverstone-based team on a multi-year deal.

Alonso claims he has his 'feet on the ground' regarding Aston Martin's chances this year, expecting challenging races over the course of the season. The Spanish driver hasn't won a race since 2013 but last appeared on the podium at the 2021 Qatar GP.

The world champion moved to Aston Martin following Sebastian Vettel's retirement from the sport at the end of the 2022 season.

Speaking at the launch of the team's 2023 challenger, AM23, Fernando Alonso said about the upcoming season:

“I have my feet on the ground. I cannot say to anyone that we will be fighting for victories this year. I will lie if I say that. But at the same time, we want to have a good car to start with, and to work and develop that car throughout the season."

Alonso added:

“Maybe in the second part of the year, we can get closer. If there is an opportunity that is in changeable conditions, if the opportunity comes, we will not miss that opportunity. But at the beginning, I expect some difficult races until we find where the car operates, in which window we have to work with the set-up.”

Fernando Alonso is optimistic about his chances with Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso shocked the F1 world after announcing his switch to the Silverstone-based team late last year. He recently claimed he is optimistic about his chances with his new team in the upcoming season.

Pierre Gasly has replaced the two-time world champion at Alpine and will star alongside Esteban Ocon.

Alonso told the press:

"Happy to finish this chapter [at Alpine] and start with new motivation. With Aston [Martin], their project is amazing what they are doing in terms of recruiting people, facilities, investment. So yeah, I think good times are coming.”

The former world champion, however, is respectful of his old team and the good times they had together. The Spaniard won the F1 world title in 2005 and 2006 with Renault, before the French outfit became Alpine. He continued:

"Of course. I’m very grateful and I will always think of Alpine and Renault with good memories. We won the two championships, I spent nine years of my life in Formula 1 with Renault or Alpine, so I will be thankful always, and wishing them the best of luck next year [2023].”

It will be interesting to see whether Fernando Alonso and Co. are able to fight for victories in the upcoming season.

