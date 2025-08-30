Fernando Alonso rages at George Russell during 2025 F1 Dutch GP FP3

By Geetansh Pasricha
Published Aug 30, 2025 11:09 GMT
Fernando Alonso and George Russell
Fernando Alonso and George Russell | Source: Getty

Fernando Alonso had a scary moment during the FP3 session at the F1 Dutch GP weekend. This left the Spaniard fuming over the radio, while Russell was caught off guard by the Aston Martin driver as the 27-year-old's radio broadcast revealed.

Ad

Heading into the Dutch GP weekend, Aston Martin arrived with the momentum on their side after securing a solid result at the Hungarian GP. While some deemed this pace a one-off, the initial signs during the practice sessions have pointed towards the Silverstone-based squad having the upper hand on the midfield drivers.

However, coming after the summer break, drivers have not been at their best in terms of leaving space on the track, as he had earlier taken a dig at Kimi Antonelli during FP2 about him being "blind," after the teenager held him up. This trend then continued on the other side of the Mercedes garage, as Russell and Alonso had an iffy moment during the final few minutes of the FP3 session.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Aston Martin driver was completing his push lap when he saw the Briton in the middle of the track. He then decided to move towards the inside to pass his rival. However, he didn't know that George Russell was going to pit that lap.

This led to chaos breaking loose between the two drivers as the 27-year-old turned in on Fernando Alonso. The two-time champion slammed on the brakes and locked his brakes for a small moment before Russell noticed him and decided to abort his attempt to go into the pit lane:

Ad
Ad

Alonso was then infuriated by the Mercedes driver's actions and said over the radio:

"They don’t look at their mirrors, mate."

Meanwhile, Russell's radio communication revealed a calm chatter before he realised Alonso was by his side, as he radioed his race engineer:

"I was pretty happy with that lap–Oh Jesus."

The incident between Alonso and Russell was noted by the FIA, and the commentators shared how the Brit could face a monetary fine for his actions.

Ad

Fernando Alonso is happy with Aston Martin's pace at Zandvoort

Aston Martin&#039;s Fernando Alonso at the F1 Grand Prix Of The Netherlands 2025 race weekend - Source: Getty
Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso at the F1 Grand Prix Of The Netherlands 2025 race weekend - Source: Getty

Fernando Alonso claimed his highest race result of the 2025 season last time out on track in Hungary. With the AMR25 showing promising signs, the Spaniard hopes to add some markers to his points tally.

Ad

Sharing his thoughts on how the weather could mix things up and how the team's pace could help them fight at the front end of the field, he said (via Aston Martin):

"Hopefully we can carry this form on and potentially battle some of the top teams this weekend. The weather looks mixed for the rest of the weekend, so let's see what we can do tomorrow."

Fernando Alonso sits 11th in the drivers' standings, as he had amassed 26 points before the summer break began.

About the author
Geetansh Pasricha

Geetansh Pasricha

Twitter icon

Geetansh is a motorsport writer in Sportskeeda and an undergraduate student of journalism. He has more than a year of writing experience under his belt, covering various motorsport disciplines, as he strives to provide accurate and captivating content for the audience.

His love for motorsports began with Formula 1, and he has been a fan of the sport for over half a decade, with his love branching over to IndyCar and NASCAR lately. Among his motorsport idols, Sebastian Vettel is a personal favourite, whom he wants to meet one day.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Mitali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications