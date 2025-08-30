Fernando Alonso rages at George Russell during 2025 F1 Dutch GP FP3

Fernando Alonso had a scary moment during the FP3 session at the F1 Dutch GP weekend. This left the Spaniard fuming over the radio, while Russell was caught off guard by the Aston Martin driver as the 27-year-old's radio broadcast revealed.Heading into the Dutch GP weekend, Aston Martin arrived with the momentum on their side after securing a solid result at the Hungarian GP. While some deemed this pace a one-off, the initial signs during the practice sessions have pointed towards the Silverstone-based squad having the upper hand on the midfield drivers.However, coming after the summer break, drivers have not been at their best in terms of leaving space on the track, as he had earlier taken a dig at Kimi Antonelli during FP2 about him being &quot;blind,&quot; after the teenager held him up. This trend then continued on the other side of the Mercedes garage, as Russell and Alonso had an iffy moment during the final few minutes of the FP3 session.The Aston Martin driver was completing his push lap when he saw the Briton in the middle of the track. He then decided to move towards the inside to pass his rival. However, he didn't know that George Russell was going to pit that lap.This led to chaos breaking loose between the two drivers as the 27-year-old turned in on Fernando Alonso. The two-time champion slammed on the brakes and locked his brakes for a small moment before Russell noticed him and decided to abort his attempt to go into the pit lane:Alonso was then infuriated by the Mercedes driver's actions and said over the radio:&quot;They don’t look at their mirrors, mate.&quot;Meanwhile, Russell's radio communication revealed a calm chatter before he realised Alonso was by his side, as he radioed his race engineer:&quot;I was pretty happy with that lap–Oh Jesus.&quot;The incident between Alonso and Russell was noted by the FIA, and the commentators shared how the Brit could face a monetary fine for his actions.Fernando Alonso is happy with Aston Martin's pace at ZandvoortAston Martin's Fernando Alonso at the F1 Grand Prix Of The Netherlands 2025 race weekend - Source: GettyFernando Alonso claimed his highest race result of the 2025 season last time out on track in Hungary. With the AMR25 showing promising signs, the Spaniard hopes to add some markers to his points tally.Sharing his thoughts on how the weather could mix things up and how the team's pace could help them fight at the front end of the field, he said (via Aston Martin):&quot;Hopefully we can carry this form on and potentially battle some of the top teams this weekend. The weather looks mixed for the rest of the weekend, so let's see what we can do tomorrow.&quot;Fernando Alonso sits 11th in the drivers' standings, as he had amassed 26 points before the summer break began.