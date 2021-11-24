Fernando Alonso reveals what it takes to beat Lewis Hamilton

Double world champion Fernando Alonso has revealed the mindset it takes to beat Lewis Hamilton. Speaking to Tom Clarkson on F1's Beyond the Grid podcast, the Spaniard drew parallels between Michael Schumacher and the reigning world champion and their influence on his career.

Describing what it takes to beat Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso said:

"If you want to beat Lewis, you need to perform at your best"

The Spaniard compared Lewis Hamilton to Michael Schumacher, where he believed both imbibed similar qualities of precision-perfect race craft and were known to push their rivals to the limit. Therefore, a fight with either meant performing at a personal best or a higher level than normal to defeat them.

The double world champion has never fought a title against Lewis Hamilton. However, he is remembered as the young world champion who stopped Schumacher and Ferrari's domination.

While both Alonso and Lewis Hamilton had a bitter relationship as teammates in 2007, their relationship has evolved into mutual admiration and respect for each other's talent and persona.

Fernando Alonso aiming to fight Lewis Hamilton in 2022

While the Spaniard has never had the opportunity to fight the Briton after 2007, his recent podium in Qatar has motivated him to fight for the 2022 title. His bold claim to fight Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in 2022 resulted from the confidence and morale boost from his recent podium.

Speaking at the FIA press conference in Qatar, Alonso warned Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, saying:

"It’s not like this year, which was a continuation of the last campaign but in 2022 everyone has the same cards so we need to play smarter and hopefully produce a fast car and if we are in that position I feel strong, I feel ready to take the battle and let’s see."

A title fight between Alonso and Lewis Hamilton has always been on F1 fans' wishlist. However, a three-way fight with Verstappen in the mix in 2022 will probably make the F1 season more interesting than the current 2021 season.

