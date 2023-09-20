Fernando Alonso's age comes under the scanner after former Red Bull driver highlighted how exhausted the Spaniard looked in Singapore

Fernando Alonso's age has come under the scanner after David Coulthard questioned how exhausted the Spaniard looked after the race in Singapore. Alonso had a horrible race on Sunday as everything that could go wrong, did go wrong. The driver had incurred damage early in the race and was missing performance because of that.

To make things worse, the driver was overtaken by a beautiful move from Esteban Ocon during the race. What compounded all of this, was a mistake entering the pits in his first pitstop that led to a 5-second penalty and then as a final blow to his hopes in the race, the driver had a horrible second pitstop that dropped him to the back of the grid.

After the race, Fernando Alonso did look exhausted as the race was certainly physically demanding. Looking at the Spaniard's demeanor, former Red Bull and McLaren driver David Coulthard remarked that Alonso seemed fatigued after the race which is not normal. Talking to Channel 4, David said,

“Very off form for Fernando. Made that mistake coming into the pit lane, yes it is a tricky pit lane and having made some mistakes in pit lanes that can happen, but on the radio he was saying the car is undriveable and for the first time it seemed as if Fernando was throwing in the towel."

He added,

"That’s normally not at all the way he is. He’s just an absolute samurai fighter and just keeps going. Afterwards he looked like he’d really been through the wars and looked every one of his 42 years.”

It was a race to forget: Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso was not too fond of how the race went either and while recapping the ordeal it was for him, the Aston Martin driver admitted that the team needs to look back at what happened this weekend. He told F1.com,

“It was a race to forget. Everything went wrong today. Mistake going into the pits, slow pit stop, no pace in the car. It’s better that it happened all in one hit – and let’s not forget it’s actually our first non-scoring race of the entire season."

He added,

"We came here with pretty high hopes, but Singapore is quite a unique event – race pace is really dictated by the temperature of the tyres – and maybe we went a little bit too hard."

Fernando Alonso will now be heading to Suzuka and hoping for a better weekend in Japan.