  • Fernando Alonso's brutal criticism of F1 live telecast goes viral: "Time to fine-tune the main coverage"

Fernando Alonso's brutal criticism of F1 live telecast goes viral: "Time to fine-tune the main coverage"

By Rishabh Negi
Modified Oct 06, 2025 11:52 GMT
F1 Grand Prix Of Singapore - Source: Getty

Aston Martin star Fernando Alonso has come up with a cheeky yet strong take following the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix. In line with this, Alonso has reacted to a Formula 1 post based on him from the 62-lap race.

During the Marina Bay Street Circuit race, Fernando Alonso, at times, was not a happy chap inside the cockpit of the AMR25. He was heard over the radio having intense conversations with his race engineer, and this was picked up by Formula 1.

A lap 30 interaction was posted by the sport via X, which is as follows:

"If you speak to me every lap, I will disconnect the radio."
After seeing the same recently, Alonso has added:

"With pole position secured for the private radio broadcast, time to fine-tune the main coverage and bring all the on-track excitement to the fans! Vamos!"
Fernando Alonso started the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix from P10 behind Haas' Oliver Bearman. Moreover, during the 62-lap tussle, he made decent progress to eventually end his outing with an impressive P7 finish.

The veteran driver ended up behind the likes of Charles Leclerc (P6), Andrea Kimi Antonelli (P5), Oscar Piastri (P4), Lando Norris (P3), Max Verstappen (P2), and George Russell (P1). Alonso's Aston Martin teammate, Lance Stroll, ended up outside the points-giving places.

Fernando Alonso delighted with 'very good race' in Singapore

F1 Grand Prix Of Singapore - Source: Getty

Fernando Alonso, on most occasions, has been able to extract the maximum out of the inconsistent Aston Martin challenger in the 2025 F1 season. The same thing happened during yesterday's Singapore Grand Prix as well.

While on occasions, he sounded a bit irritated over the team radio, he was able to put in a solid drive (as indicated earlier). In line with this, he came up with an in-depth analysis via a post-race interview with Formula 1, and added the following:

"It was a vey good race for us. The car was fast, the car felt fast in the first stint, we opened a nice gap with the soft tyre, lasted longer than we expected so that was very good news."
"And then a slow pit stop but the car was still very fast in the second stint and we finished in the same position. Some fun battles, Singapore is never easy to overtake but as I said, I had an advantage on the tyre as well."

After the first 18 races of the 2025 F1 season, Fernando Alonso is in 11th place in the drivers' standings with 36 points. He is just one point shy of 10th-placed Kick Sauber racing driver Nico Hulkenberg.

With six Grand Prix events remaining, Alonso will have ample opportunities going forward to end the ongoing 24-race campaign in the top 10 for Aston Martin.

Edited by Rishabh Negi
