Fernando Alonso's manager shares his opinion on Lewis Hamilton's struggles at Ferrari

Fernando Alonso's manager, Flavio Briatore, shared his thoughts on Lewis Hamilton and his struggles at Ferrari. Speaking about the seven-time world champion, Briatore seemed optimistic and believes Hamilton will return to fight for the championship next season.

Hamilton arrived at Ferrari this season after 12 years at Mercedes, a team where he won six of his seven F1 titles, and claimed 84 titles. As Mercedes seemed far from what they were in the post-hybrid era, Hamilton decided to switch teams and join the most successful F1 outfit.

However, his arrival at the Prancing Horse was far from ideal as the British driver failed to live up to his expectations. Except for the Chinese GP Sprint, Hamilton does not have a podium or win to show for after 18 races and three sprints.

As a result, his struggle at Ferrari is quite evident. Briatore, the boss at Alpine, addressed the issue and shared his thoughts. Speaking to the Radio Rai program called La politica nel pallone, here's what he said:

"Sooner or later, he’ll solve the problems. He’s a very good person, but F1 is very complicated today, with seven cars within two-tenths of a second. This year, the only truly competitive team is McLaren.”

"Next year, everything will change, and we’ll be fighting for the podium too. You’ll see, with the new cars, Hamilton will be back in the fight for victory; he’s always great," Briatore further added.

Lewis Hamilton is currently in P6 in the Drivers' Championship with 127 points. Compared to him, his teammate, Charles Leclerc, is in P5 with 173 points, along with five podiums and a pole position to his name. Oscar Piastri is leading the championship, ahead of Lando Norris and Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton revealed reason behind flaws in Ferrari

Following the conclusion of the Singapore GP, Lewis Hamilton touched upon the reason why Ferrari did not win a race this year. At a time when the other top three teams, McLaren, Mercedes and Red Bull already won multiple races, Ferrari are yet to win one.

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and the Scuderia Ferrari driver participates in the race day at the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix - Source: Getty

"We're currently really limited with rear end, compared to the guys who are taking the step and improving their rear," Hamilton said, pointing towards Ferrari's flaws. (Via GPBlog)

McLaren are currently in P1 in the Constructors' Championship with 650 points and 12 wins, followed by Mercedes with 325 points and 2 wins. Even though Ferrari are in P3 with 300 points, they are yet to win a race, whereas Red Bull, in P4 with 290 points, has four wins to its name.

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over nine years of experience in the field and over 11000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and are supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and has a dream of attending the Indian GP if it ever returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and is now enjoying Verstappen's journey.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (soccer, he means) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and the Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys geopolitics, astronomy, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More