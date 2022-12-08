Fernando Alonso's 'reputation' does not have Aston Martin F1 team boss concerned

Right after the 2022 F1 season ended, Fernando Alonso joined Aston Martin and started working with the team for the next season. Aston Martin boss Mike Krack has full faith in Fernando Alonso and is not concerned about the Spaniard's reputation for having tough relationships with team bosses.

During an interview with RacingNews365, the Aston Martin team boss mentioned that he knows about Alonso's past relationships with team bosses. However, it will not affect the team as they are trying a completely new approach with the Spaniard. Mick Krack said:

"Obviously, there is a reputation, but I try to leave this on the side. I think we have to have a fresh approach. I'm maybe different than other team principals, and he's maybe a driver that is different. I would be surprised if we have problems."

Mike Krack further talked about Fernando Alonso's past performances with other teams and how it would not do justice since the Spaniard has not been winning for the past decade. In hindsight, when his entire career is looked at, the two-time world champion has achieved quite a lot. The Aston Martin boss further added:

"What we are fascinated [by] is this commitment, and this desire to win. Pushing himself to the maximum, at his level of experience, is very seldom [seen]."

It is no secret that Fernando Alonso has burned a lot of bridges with teams like McLaren and Alpine. However, Mike Krack is positive that the veteran F1 driver will flourish in his team. The 41-year-old driver will be starting for the team in 2023 alongside Lance Stroll.

Fernando Alonso hardly worked at Alpine, reveals Esteban Ocon

Fernando Alonso's time at Alpine wasn't the best. The Spaniard faced loads of DNFs due to reliability issues. However, his former Alpine teammate Esteban Ocon recently revealed that the veteran F1 driver hardly worked with the team to improve the overall performance.

During an interview with Ouest France, Ocon spoke about how he did most of the work himself. Though he does have respect for Alonso for what he has achieved in his career, the Frenchman was not shy to spew scathing comments about his former teammate. Esteban Ocon said:

“I was disappointed by his comments in the press. We haven't had any discussions about that. I will keep the respect I have for him. It's good that he's going to Aston Martin and we're doing our bit on our own. Honestly, the work was 98% on my back and 2% on his. I was overworked. I was the one who did all the development in the simulator, the marketing trips.”

Though the relationship between the two Alpine drivers was quite good in 2021, it gradually went downhill in the 2022 F1 season as they struggled with several reliability issues with the car. Furthermore, they made several contacts while racing at the 2022 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix.

