Fernando Alonso's team issues major update on the 2024 F1 challenger

Fernando Alonso's team, Aston Martin, recently announced the reveal date for the unveiling of their 2024 F1 car. As the off-season progresses, many teams have started to announce when they will unveil their cars for the 2024 F1 season. The British team has also done so in a simple but cool manner.

On January 4, Aston Martin's official X handle (formerly Twitter) released a close-up picture of a pair of eyes with a slight glint of green on them. The caption simply stated the date, February 12, 2024, and the location, Silverstone. The catchphrase used by the team was 'Hyper-Focus', which beautifully tied in with a closeup picture of the eyes.

Aston Martin had a brilliant year in 2023. They were the talk of the town when the season started, mainly because Fernando Alonso was their new driver and the team suddenly skyrocketed in terms of performance. This enabled the 42-year-old to bag several podium finishes. At one point, their car was the second-fastest on the grid.

Unfortunately, Aston Martin fell through the grid like stones as the season went by due to a poor development curve. However, their start was so good that they managed to secure fourth place in the constructors' championship in 2023. For comparison, they ended in seventh place in the 2022 season.

The 2024 F1 season will be an interesting one for the British team, as they will continue to push forward and regain the momentum they had at the start of 2023.

Fernando Alonso feels comfortable with Aston Martin after the first year

Alonso recently claimed that he feels much more energetic going into every race with Aston Martin since they are a younger team, with positive vibes and enthusiasm.

In a recent interview with the team's official website, he said:

"I feel like I'm enjoying it maybe more than ever and I go to the races with a different spirit. A lot of that is to do with the team. It's very young, very enthusiastic and there's a lot of good energy in the garage and back at Silverstone."

The Spanish F1 driver went on to add that his second year with the team will be a lot easier for him since he does not have to deal with certain formalities like he did back in 2023.

"This being my second year with the team will help. I don't need to do many of the things I had to do at the start of this year. Everything will just be easier. We can focus more on performance and preparation for the first couple of races right from day one. We also have a very strong baseline to work with from 2023. When we arrive at a race, the work we do will be an optimization of what we did this year."

Despite being 42, Fernando Alonso appears to have no intention of retiring, at least for now.