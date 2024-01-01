An F1 fan's wishlist for the 2024 season

The countdown to the 2024 F1 season has well and truly begun as we step into the new year. 2023 was arguably not the best season for the sport if you're looking for some level of competition. The season was just utter annihilation from Red Bull and Max Verstappen from start to finish. With 19 wins for the driver and 21 wins for the team, this level of dominance was almost unexpected as it was something the sport hadn't seen in a while.

Well, 2023 is now in the rearview mirror and what we have in front of us is the 2024 F1 season. As a fan, there are always a few things one wants to see that make the racing as well as the entire experience interesting. In this feature, let's take a look at what are some of the things on my wishlist for the 2024 season. So without further ado, let's get straight to it.

#1 Red Bull and Max Verstappen get challenged for the title

Arguably more or less a predictable one but as an F1 fan, single-team dominance is a true no-no. This is something that just does not get the juices flowing in any which way.

More importantly, it kills the essence of the sport i.e. competition. Red Bull and Max Verstappen walked to the title in 2023 and it was obvious after the first race of the season that this was going to be an eventuality.

For the 2024 F1 season, arguably the biggest thing has to be the hope that Max Verstappen and Red Bull are challenged this season by any of the competitors and we don't head into a race weekend already knowing who is going to win the race.

#2 A return to the win bracket for Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso

Lewis Hamilton has not won a race in F1 since 2021 and Fernando Alonso has not done it since 2013. Now, this is in no way an indication of a fading driving prowess. On the contrary, this is a sign of the cars just not being good enough to achieve such a result.

For the 2024 F1 season, if we do end up with a scenario where these two are fighting for the title then it would be brilliant. However, even if that's not the case, at least a return to the win column is something that would be amazing to watch.

#3 A strong and competitive Ferrari

It's often said that F1 is a better place when Ferrari is winning. When we go back to the 2023 season car launches, there was one thing that stood out more than anything else and it was the passion displayed by the Tifosi compared to any other fan group.

Ferrari has not truly been a front-running team fighting for the title since the Fernando Alonso days, and if we see something similar this time around it would be just brilliant to watch.

#4 Andretti becomes the 11th F1 team on the grid

The entire debate around Andretti getting a slot on the F1 grid has been going on for a while. The American aspirant has already received its approval from the FIA but getting the final one from FOM is still pending.

That's where the major bone of contention has been since day one as teams have just not been a fan of having an 11th team on the grid. The reasons behind it are purely financial and you cannot blame the teams either. Having said that, as a fan, an 11th team would be amazing.

With two former F2 champions not getting a seat on the F1 grid, it clearly shows that the sport could do with more contenders. If the Andretti entry does get finalized, we're looking at a grid with 22 drivers. That would be great for the sport for sure.

#5 A level of unpredictability in the races

In the last decade or so, two seasons stand out more than the others. The 2012 and 2021 F1 seasons take the cake as arguably the most ideal seasons. Two things that were common between the two seasons? A battle for the title that went to the wire and a level of unpredictability and drama that hasn't been a fixture in the sport for a while.

We had 7 races with 7 different winners in 2012 while the 2021 season had surprise winners in Esteban Ocon and Daniel Ricciardo. For the 2024 season, a level of unpredictability would be perfect and would truly help make the season better.