Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel express 'very high' trust levels with the FIA and its processes

Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso have reinforced their trust in the FIA and the way it governs F1. The motorsport governing body recently saw question marks raised about the way it handles the cost-cap breach situation.

The two veterans were quizzed over their level of trust in the FIA by Autosport during the drivers' press conference at the 2022 F1 Japanese GP. The duo backed the governing body, with Vettel elaborating on the complexity that is a part of the sport. He talked about how tough the job is for the FIA, saying:

"Well, I think you have to have a level of trust. Otherwise, it puts, or it shakes up everything that exists in your world, when you talk about racing. For us, you know, we want to be treated fairly when we race others and be judged upon it. You have to trust that, you know, there are regulations in place that allow everybody to have the same chances to win. Now, of course, only one team, one driver can win at the time but if you start to doubt that I think… I don't know what will be next. But certainly I think with that comes a very high responsibility."

Formula 1 @F1



The emotion spills out after Sebastian Vettel's final qualifying session in Suzuka 🥺



#JapaneseGP #F1 @AstonMartinF1 Arigato gozaimasu, SebThe emotion spills out after Sebastian Vettel's final qualifying session in Suzuka 🥺 Arigato gozaimasu, Seb 💚The emotion spills out after Sebastian Vettel's final qualifying session in Suzuka 🥺#JapaneseGP #F1 @AstonMartinF1 https://t.co/HhDqDLHRbd

Sebastian Vettel further broke things down into how one has to do the job first, keeping in mind that they do the best job possible, while others also understand the complexity of the sport. He said:

"First, you have to do your job. But second, obviously, everybody's watching and everybody expects you to do the best job possible. So, it should be at the highest level possible, which sometimes we've learned or seen we miss from a driver's point of view when it comes to decisions, the decision-making progress, There is a will to learn. Our sport is also complicated; it is not that straightforward. It's not black and white, many times."

Robin 🇳🇱 @robin012341 Ladies and Gentleman. THIS is Sebastian Vettel! Ladies and Gentleman. THIS is Sebastian Vettel! https://t.co/3ABUBVa5iK

Further, Sebastian Vettel added:

"So it's probably not an easy position to be in. But there's many aspects to it. On the other hand, it's a big business and it has to be controlled and it has to be controlled by an independent body. So you can’t think of that body not being independent or, you know, falling for either side. So, I think it's a given that you have to trust the governing body."

Fernando Alonso echoes Sebastian Vettel's views

Fernando Alonso echoed Sebastian Vettel's views regarding the FIA. The Spaniard said that he had immense faith in Mohammed Bin Sulayem and the way he handles things. He said:

"Very high (trust), to be honest. As I’ve said a few times, I have a lot of trust in Mohammed, the President, and his team. I think there are still a few things on the race weekends and consistency and other topics that we face, yeah, race after that we are improving, but they are willing to learn and to improve as well. So that's very positive, maybe compared to the past. And yeah, as I said, on other things, outside racing, off-track, I trust completely what they are doing and what will be the outcome next week, I think on this cost cap and how the sport is moving to the future. So I think I have no doubts on anything."

Sebastian Vettel will be racing in his last F1 Japanese GP this weekend. The German has four wins to his name around this track.

