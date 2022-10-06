FIA delays verdict on Red Bull's alleged budget cap breach in 2021 F1 season

The FIA has delayed the announcement on the cost cap compliance for the 2021 F1 season.

It was supposed to be given on October 5, but in a later statement on the FIA's official website, the announcement will now be made on October 10 - a day after the F1Japanese GP.

The statement published on FIA's website said:

"The FIA informs that the conclusion of the analysis of the 2021 financial submissions of the Formula 1 teams and the subsequent release of Certificates of Compliance to the Financial Regulations will not take place on Wednesday, 5 October."

It continued:

"The analysis of financial submissions is a long and complex process that is ongoing and will be concluded to enable the release of the Certificates on Monday, 10 October. The Financial Regulations were agreed unanimously by all Competitors, who have worked positively and collaboratively with the FIA Cost Cap Administration throughout this first year under the Financial Regulations."

There was an important point mentioned where the FIA addressed the speculation around possible breaches (from Red Bull and Aston Martin).

In the statement issued, the FIA has termed all these rumors unsubstantiated and also rubbished suggestions that sensitive information was disclosed by FIA personnel. The statement read:

"As previously communicated, there has been significant and unsubstantiated speculation and conjecture in relation to this matter, and the FIA reiterates that until it is finalised, no further information will be provided. The FIA also reiterates that any suggestion that FIA personnel have disclosed sensitive information is equally baseless."

The F1 world was caught up in a storm when multiple publications reported during the Singapore GP that Red Bull and Aston Martin had breached the cost cap. The reports led to multiple teams including Mercedes laying down allegations that Red Bull might have breached the cost cap last season.

F1 cost cap debate leads to uproar in paddock

The F1 cost cap debate has led to an uproar in the paddock, with the teams questioning what would be the course of action if there is a minor breach. Multiple teams like Ferrari and Williams have talked about the breach and said that even a minor breach should have larger implications.

Ferrari has even gone on to say that the whole fabric of the cost cap would be in danger if any team can get away with a fine for a minor breach. There was a lot of anticipation over the verdict that was supposed to be released this weekend. Now, everyone has to wait till October 10 for the same.

