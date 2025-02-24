Fernando Alonso shares his honest opinion on what he expects from Aston Martin for the 2025 F1 season

Fernando Alonso recently stated that Aston Martin is going to get stronger in the 2025 season. The Spaniard explained that the learnings of the 2024 season has been the driving force behind the complete restructure of team's upcoming season challenger, AMR25.

Aston Martin, despite promising starts in the 2022 and 2023 F1 seasons, lagged behind in the car development process in 2024. Last year, the team failed to clinch a single podium and finished P5 in the constructors standings with just 94 points. However, for the 2025 season, the Silverstone-based squad is expecting a turnaround. Ahead of the pre-season testing, they unveiled the 2025 season challenger, the AMR25.

According to Planet F1, the design of AMR25 has been revised radically with new aerodynamics, sidepods, front wing and brake ducts. Moreover, Fernando Alonso, the two-time world champion, is banking on the learnings of the 2024 season as he sees those setbacks as a driving factor for the team in the upcoming F1 season.

Talking to the press, the former F1 champion said:

“We learned a lot in 2024, and the team has been using that as a driving force as we head into this season with the AMR25. The competition is going to be very tight in this last year of the current regulations."

"But I know the team has been working hard at the AMRTC [Aston Martin Racing Technology Campus] to make sure we are ready. I’m excited to get back on track; I am ready to help this team get stronger and continue this journey with Aston Martin Aramco," he added.

Alonso's teammate Lance Stroll also echoed a similar sentiment, as he believes the team is making significant progress. With the engine regulations set to be overhauled in 2026, the Silverstone-based squad is likely prioritizing getting back to winning ways as soon as possible.

Fernando Alonso expects tight competition in the 2025 season

Fernando Alonso during F1 75 Live Show (Image Source: Getty)

Ahead of the three-day pre-season testing in Bahrain, Aston Martin unveiled their 2025 season challenger, AMR25, on February 24. Fernando Alonso, their experienced driver, talked about the challenges his team might face in the upcoming season.

Talking to Motorsportweek, the Spaniard said:

"I think, first of all, we need to see the cars on track in Bahrain. But for sure, the aim for us is to improve what we did last year. It’s been two consecutive seasons in P5 in the Constructors’ Championship. It’s going to be a challenge. It’s going to be very tight."

The 2025 F1 season will begin on March 16 at the Australian Grand Prix. Fernando Alonso has signed an extension contract with Aston Martin until the end of the 2026 season.

