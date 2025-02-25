Fernando Alonso shares honest opinion on the Lewis Hamilton vs Charles Leclerc rivalry at Ferrari

Fernando Alonso believes Lewis Hamilton’s biggest challenge in 2025 will be adapting to Ferrari’s car better than Charles Leclerc. Speaking to onsite media at the F1-75 launch event in London, the Aston Martin driver emphasized that the seven-time world champion will need to quickly build confidence within his new team.

Drawing from his own experience of switching teams multiple times, Alonso highlighted the importance of adaptation in a competitive environment. He noted that Hamilton will also have to bounce back mentally after being outperformed by George Russell in 2024, finishing 25 points behind his teammate in the standings. However, despite the adjustment period ahead, the Spaniard remains confident that Hamilton has the skill and determination to establish himself as a strong contender in Ferrari red.

Alonso suggested that the anticipated rivalry between the Ferrari duo depends upon the adaptability to the car and Hamilton improving his qualifying performance. He believes that Leclerc has more experience on the team which could play key in determining which Ferrari driver ends the 2025 season on a high.

Speaking about Lewis Hamilton arriving at Ferrari and the rivalry with Leclerc, Alonso said:

“It's more about adapting to the car than anything else. Hamilton has to see how the car is driven, Leclerc has more experience. Lewis also suffered a bit with Russell last year so he also has to gain confidence. But we know the quality he has and if he has a good car he will be a sure candidate.”

Fernando Alonso reckons Adrian Newey moving to Aston Martin is bigger than Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari

Fernando Alonso believes that Adrian Newey’s move to Aston Martin carries more significance than Lewis Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari in 2025. Speaking to the media, the Spaniard pointed out that while driver transfers are a common occurrence in Formula 1, an iconic aerodynamicist like Newey joining a team is a rare and game-changing event.

Alonso emphasized that the championship-winning British designer brings immense value to a team, arguably more than a multiple world champion switching teams. He suggested that Newey’s expertise in car development could have a more lasting impact on Aston Martin’s future than Hamilton’s presence at Ferrari.

Asked which of the duo contributed more to a team, Alonso replied to select media at the F175 event saying:

“Adrian Newey will always have more impact than any driver. Drivers come and go, the 20 of us here try to drive well and we have achieved things until we get to F1. I don’t know what Hamilton will bring or add to Ferrari, it will surely be less than what a designer can bring.”

Adrian Newey is set to officially join Aston Martin on March 1, 2025, with his influence on their car development likely to become evident later in the season. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton has already begun integrating into Ferrari, providing his first feedback after testing the 2024 car at the Pirelli tire test in Barcelona and completing shakedown laps in the SF-25 at Fiorano following the launch.

With multiple changes across the grid—including new driver lineups and key personnel shifts combined with stable regulations, the 2025 season is expected to be highly competitive. The performance gaps between teams are anticipated to shrink, setting the stage for an exciting and closely contested championship battle.

