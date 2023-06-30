Fernando Alonso shares his "preferred option" for a change in qualifying format

Fernando Alonso recently revealed his preferred format for the qualifying session in F1 races. The FIA is gradually changing the sport's format by introducing sprint races, which completely change the race weekend schedule. Furthermore, there were some traffic issues in the Canadian GP as well, which stopped some drivers from clocking in a fast lap.

Speaking at the drivers' press conference before the 2023 F1 Austrian GP, Fernando Alonso explained how a different qualifying session must be discussed by the higher-ups of the sport. He himself suggested that single-lap qualifying should make a return to the sport, so that each and every driver gets a clean lap and TV coverage for sponsors and marketing.

The 41-year-old also stated how this could shake up the pole position finishers, especially during changing weather conditions between drivers. He said:

"Yeah, it is a topic every weekend and especially in short circuits. I don't know. There are a few options to improve this: one is single lap qualifying, like in the past. That would be ideal, in my opinion, because only one car on track and full TV coverage for that lap, for everyone’s sponsors and things like that. And that created a little bit of drama in case of weather changes in between qualifiers, you could see in pole position different cars, different names."

The Aston Martin driver concluded:

"So that was, I think, my preferred option. You can split the grid like junior formulas, they do in Monaco, and things like that. But it is a topic now."

Fernando Alonso strongly dismisses rumors about his relationship with Carlos Sainz getting sour

Fernando Alonso took a jibe at the Spanish media and strongly debunked rumors about his relationship with Carlos Sainz gradually getting bitter. He reassured everyone that he is good friends with the Ferrari driver and has known the fellow Spaniard for quite some time. Speaking at the drivers' press conference, he said:

"No, no, for sure. I mean, we were, maybe not this year, but many times and as Carlos said before, we know each other for a very, very long time and we are good friends, inside the circuit and outside as well. And as you said, you know, there are many stupid things and this year because I have a competitive car and we are fighting close together on track, as you said, in Spain, we are like this."

Fernando Alonso added:

"We have to accept, us, and we have to unfortunately know that the level of journalism in Spain is low. Not for you. But generally. So that's the way it is. That's why, you know, we are not often in Spain, unfortunately. And we try to avoid our country, unfortunately, for many things."

Fernando Alonso is currently third in the drivers' championship table, while Carlos Sainz is fifth.

