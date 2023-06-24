Fernando Alonso shares words of wisdom for “outstanding” Lance Stroll

F1 is a relentless pursuit of excellence as every driver strives to conquer the track. Lance Stroll, the talented young driver of Aston Martin and Fernando Alonso's teammate, is no exception.

Under the mentorship of Fernando Alonso, a two-time World Champion, Stroll has been given invaluable advice to elevate his performance.

In the words of Fernando Alonso:

"I know Lance from 2012 – actually, I met him here [in Montreal] in one of the Ferrari events, when he was in the [Ferrari Driver] Academy. I think we saw many times in the past sparks of Lance, in wet qualifying, in races, at the starts, Lap 1 performance, these kinds of things that are outstanding."

Lance Stroll has received advice from Fernando Alonso, a driver renowned for his grit and immense talent, in an effort to help him reach his full potential. Alonso focuses on certain important factors that could aid Stroll's path to success in F1.

He advises Stroll to focus on extracting every ounce of performance from his car. Understanding the intricacies of the car's setup and providing precise feedback to the team will allow Stroll to maximize its capabilities.

Fernando Alonso breaks down Lance Stroll's areas of improvements

While Lance Stroll has displayed some talent and potential, he still has to improve in a few key areas if he wants to consistently compete with the best drivers.

Fernando Alonso points out that Stroll's wheel-to-wheel battles have often left room for improvement. To establish himself at the forefront of the grid, he needs to improve his race craft. An assertive and tactical approach during overtakes and defenses would help Stroll to make decisive moves and fend off rivals with confidence.

Stroll needs to improve his capacity for quick adjustment to these adjustments. His long-term success will depend on his ability to master the art of controlling grip levels and optimizing tire tactics under difficult circumstances.

In Stroll's own words:

"I need to work on my racecraft and adaptability to become a consistent frontrunner. It's about being proactive, learning from every experience, and making calculated decisions on the track."

Ever since Fernando Alonso joined Aston Martin, he has mentored Lance Stroll on and off the track. From braking strategies during the Monaco GP to helping clear the way for Lance to race ahead to finish in points, Alonso has been quite a teacher to Lance. Seeing Lance's overall growth throughout the season, Alonso said:

“I think Lance is showing the speed in the car, the commitment. We saw at the beginning of the year as well, racing with a broken hand and things like that; you only see [this] when you really have passion for something that you're doing."

Alonso took P2 in Montreal as Stroll recovered from P16 to P9 at the checkered flag.

