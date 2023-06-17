Fernando Alonso slams F1 and the FIA for the Canadian GP FP1 fiasco

Fernando Alonso has criticized the F1 and FIA for not having a backup plan for what happened in FP1 of the Canadian GP.

The first practice session in Montreal ended up getting red-flagged because of a CCTV issue and teams lost valuable track time. This was huge for the likes of Aston Martin because it meant the team had limited time to asses its upgrades and set the car up accordingly.

Alonso claimed that it hurt the drivers and the teams as they had lesser time to assess the conditions. He also believes the dropped session affected the fan experience as hordes of supporters lost a session of watching the cars on track.

As quoted by PlanetF1, when asked if he had managed to make up for lost time in FP2 on Friday, Fernando Alonso said:

“No, not at all, and it was a shame. I think it was not ideal for the teams, but mostly it was for the fans, you know, that they came very early to the circuit and we were not able to run in FP1.

“So, yeah, from time to time it seems that we are shooting [ourselves] in our feet, you know, as a sport. So these things are a little bit embarrassing.”

The Spaniard added:

“Well, we didn’t have time because FP1, unfortunately... The cameras or whatever of the circuit didn’t work and we didn’t have a plan B as all these times in this sport.”

Fernando Alonso keeping an eye on weather radar ahead of Canadian GP

Fernando Alonso also indicated that the weather radar was on his mind after FP2 and felt rain was going to play a role throughout the weekend. The Aston Martin driver admitted that the team was yet to fully understand the new upgrades on the car and will need to analyze everything overnight.

“It’s good to see all of the support here and be back racing in front of the Canadian fans. But it was a shame that we weren't able to run in FP1 due to the technical issues,” Fernando Alonso said.

“We didn’t have a lot of time to fully understand the new upgrades on the car, so we will have to analyse everything overnight and learn more tomorrow. We will keep an eye on the weather radar again for tomorrow, as it could be another mixed day.”

The Canadian GP is a home race for Aston Martin and the team will be hoping to get the better of Ferrari and Mercedes over the course of the weekend.

