Fernando Alonso with a subtle jab at Lewis Hamilton after Singapore GP - “When you don't have brakes, it's not like you can just skip the track"

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso was livid at his ex-teammate and Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton as he advocated that the latter be penalized for his driving in the final laps of the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix. The Spaniard started the race from P10 and managed to make a good start as he made a couple of positions at the end of Lap 1.After initially challenging Hamilton on the opening couple of corners, the 44-year-old dropped back to hold his P8 ahead of Bearman and Hadjar. Alonso and the Silverstone-based team were also among the early pitters, but had a slow stop, which put him back in the midfield pack. Following his excellent recovery in the race, the 32-time F1 race winner found his way back to P8 and around 40 seconds back to his ex-rival.He further closed the gap rapidly and found himself in touching distance of Lewis Hamilton as the latter nursed a braking issue. The Aston Martin driver was unimpressed with the seven-time world champion's driving and went into an explosive rant on his team radio to complain about the same. As per Soy Motor, the Spanish driver did not mince his words in his post-race interview and said:&quot;When you don't have brakes, it's not like ypu can just skip the track. Although, he always get a bit of leniency, I hope today a bit less,&quot;Fernando Alonso got his wish as the stewards found him liable for his erratic driving and gave him a five-second penalty, which relegated him to P8.Fernando Alonso analyzes his P7 finish at the Singapore Grand PrixAston Martin driver Fernando Alonso was delighted with his performance around the iconic Marina Bay circuit on Sunday as he finished P8 on the track and later got promoted to P7 following Lewis Hamilton's post-race penalty.Speaking with F1.com, the 44-year-old reflected and said:&quot;It was a very good race for us. The car was fast, the car felt fast in the first stint, we opened a nice gap with the soft tyre, lasted longer than we expected so that was very good news. And then a slow pit stop but the car was still very fast in the second stint and we finished in the same position.&quot;Some fun battles, Singapore is never easy to overtake but as I said, I had an advantage on the tyre as well. Everyone fitted the hard in the second stint, I fitted the medium, so that was a good call from the team and I had this tyre advantage that gave the opportunity to overtake.&quot;Fernando Alonso's positive performance in the iconic night race promoted him to P11 in the driver's standings as he sits on 34 points, three behind Nico Hulkenberg.