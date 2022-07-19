"There is no guarantee of anything" - Fernando Alonso not sure of staying at Alpine in 2023 F1 season

Fernando Alonso has revealed that he is unsure of whether he will be staying with Alpine beyond the current season. While expressing his happiness at Alpine’s improved form in 2022, the Spaniard felt that it was important to be sure about the team’s future objectives.

Speaking to RN365 ahead of the 2022 F1 French GP, Alonso said:

“It’s never a guarantee that you will stay. We have to agree on something, I think, over the break [in August]. In the next weeks or whenever, I will sit down with the team and see what are their expectations. Also, what the next step is on the project, as well. I feel happy, I feel at home in Alpine, but there is no guarantee of anything, for sure.”

Hazel Southwell @HSouthwellFE Zhou explaining why none of the Alpine juniors are finding seats in F1 Zhou explaining why none of the Alpine juniors are finding seats in F1 https://t.co/5nJCqhDlsU

Fernando Alonso’s current contract with Alpine is set to expire at the end of the 2022 season. While he has shown interest in continuing to race in F1 despite crossing 40 years of age, he might choose to move up to a more competitive team.

In the past, the Spaniard has made it amply clear that his goal is to compete at the front of the grid for podiums and race victories. Hence, if he believes that his prospects are limited with Alpine, he might choose to resign.

Fernando Alonso doesn’t expect Alpine to battle for P3 against Mercedes

Fernando Alonso said that he doesn’t expect Alpine to fight for P3 in the constructors' standings against Mercedes. The two-time F1 world champion felt that given the huge disparity in resource availability between the two teams, Mercedes would always have the upper hand.

Speaking to RN365, he said:

“I don’t think it’s going to be that easy for us [to catch Mercedes]. They have a huge organisation, and we knew that they would come back sooner or later. For us, it’s a more medium/long-term programme. It’s a matter of starting next year’s car soon enough that we don’t compromise the next project.”

He added, by saying:

“The big teams can start next year’s car, and at the same time keep improving this year’s car. For other teams, this is more of a challenge.”

Alonso believes Alpine would be better off utilizing their resources on developing their car for the upcoming season rather than trying to chase Mercedes this season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far