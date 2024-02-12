Fernando Alonso takes a nasty jibe at Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari move - "It was not his childhood dream 12 months ago, no?”

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso has taken a dig at Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari by claiming that it wasn't the latter's dream to join the Italian team last year.

The seven-time world champion's move to the Prancing Horses caught everyone by surprise as he had signed a contract extension with Mercedes in August 2023. Hamilton recently described his move to Ferrari as a 'childhood dream come true' and spoke about his excitement for racing in red.

During the launch of Aston Martin AMR24 on Monday (February 12), Fernando Alonso gave his opinion on the 'shock' move before taking a nasty dig at his former McLaren teammate. Commenting that the Briton had a "different dream," earlier, the Spaniard said (via F1.com):

“I was training actually that day, so I missed the stress from everybody and was one day late to the news. It probably was a surprise, I will not lie, not because of the change itself, it was just because from the outside it seemed like he was very linked with Mercedes and very loyal to them and it was a little bit unexpected.

“But I don’t know the inside, I don’t know the reasons behind, I don’t know anything, I don’t know the stories so it’s more a question for him… It was not his childhood dream 12 months ago, no? Or two months ago I guess, because he had a different dream, so nothing really to comment.”

Fernando Alonso shares his thoughts about his future in the sport

Fernando Alonso has insisted that his priority was always Aston Martin, having been linked with Mercedes as a replacement for Lewis Hamilton.

As per Motorsport.com, the 42-year-old said:

“If I want to keep racing, let's see what the options are. My first priority will be always to sit down and discuss with Aston. They gave me the opportunity last year to join this organization, which I'm very proud to be part of, with the new factory, with everything that is going on, there is a great future in this team."

Fernando Alonso also spoke about signing another long-term deal with a team in F1, adding:

"I want to explore every possibility to race for many years here. I think there are a couple of phases that I need to go through. First of all, I need to decide for myself what I want to do for the future, if I want to commit my life, again, for a few more years to this sport, which I love."