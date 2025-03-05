Fernando Alonso takes a shrewd jibe at Lando Norris’ stunning claim about F1 rivals

Fernando Alonso has taken a sly dig at Lando Norris' recent comments wherein he suggested that more than four teams can win a race in the 2025 F1 season. The Spaniard claimed that Norris is only saying this now because he is in the fastest car.

While Fernando Alonso celebrated eight podiums in his first season with Aston Martin in 2023, the team suffered an underwhelming subsequent season as they took a backward step in 2024. But either way, the team finished fifth in the Constructors' Standings in both seasons.

The 43-year-old is all set to start his third season with Aston Martin and reports after the three-day Bahrain test suggest that fifth may well be the best-case scenario for his team in 2025 as well. So when Alonso was asked to comment on Lando Norris' remarks about a team from outside the top four potentially claiming a win in the upcoming season, he was quick to shut it down.

The two-time world champion was asked by Autosport to comment on Norris' remarks, and the Spaniard gave a witty reply, suggesting that the Briton is only saying this now that he has the fastest car and never felt this way when he was in a midfield running car. Autosport posted the quote on their X account:

"Now that he has the winning car, he says that. When he was with the fifth or sixth team, he said that only one team would win all the races," Alonso on Norris' comments.

Fernando Alonso went on to say that he feels it will be difficult for any team outside of the top four from last year to try and fight for a victory, and even claimed that improved reliability in today's era makes it difficult to get a surprise result.

Fernando Alonso claims McLaren have the edge in 2025

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2024 - Source: Getty

Fernando Alonso has claimed that McLaren may have the edge in the upcoming F1 season amid a strong showing in the pre-season test at Bahrain. The Spaniard also claimed that the 2025 season is potentially going to be closer at the top-end than it has been in the past years.

Speaking to Autosport, the veteran claimed that McLaren may be the quickest team in the upcoming season and also mentioned that Max Verstappen looked to be the fastest in last season's testing.

Sharing that he has not followed the test and only read about the results in the news, he also suggested that this year's championship battle will be 'more open' and competitive.

"I think it's more open this year. Last year it felt like Max had a big advantage in winter testing, and this year it seems that maybe McLaren has an advantage. But I didn't follow the test, I only read the news this morning. I think it's going to be more open and hopefully close until the end," Alonso said via Autosport.

Fernando Alonso is entering his 22nd season in F1, and even in the twilight of his career, he has shown no signs of slowing down. With negative reports coming out of the Bahrain test for Aston Martin, the team may shift their focus to the 2026 season very early on in 2025.

With Adrian Newey likely to have more of a say in the development of the new regulations 2026 car, Fernando Alonso is more than likely to stick around for at least one more year with the hope of claiming his third championship next season.

