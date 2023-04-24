Fernando Alonso teases F1 fans about Taylor Swift dating rumors with his latest TikTok video

The world of Formula 1 has been abuzz ever since rumors arose that two-time world champion Fernando Alonso could be dating American singer Taylor Swift.
According to Foumula1News.co.uk, the news was first reported by the anonymous Instagram gossip account 'Duexmoi'. The page said:
"A couple of Spanish magazines have been posting about TS and Spanish F1 driver Fernando Alonso. According to them, the couple has been seeing each other for a week now. Nothing serious tho since they are both recently single."
To make matters interesting, both Alonso and Swift have recently become single. The former separated from his girlfriend, F1 journalist Andrea Schlager, while the latter ended her six-year relationship with actor Joe Alwyn.
Alonso is not doing anything to dispel the rumors. Instead, he posted a TikTok video of him listening to a Swift song, during which he even cheekily winked at the camera.
F1 fans have been quick to react to the post, with one giving the Alonso-Swift pair the nickname 'Taynando'.
Here are some more fan reactions:
“Everything looks more optimistic” - Fernando Alonso on Aston Martin’s start to 2023 F1 season
Fernando Alonso has been left pleasantly surprised by Aston Martin's flying start to the 2023 Formula 1 season. He has led the Silverstone-based team's charge this year and has been on the podium in all three races so far — Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia.
Aston Martin's form has led Alonso to believe that the team need not wait till 2024 to challenge Ferrari and Mercedes at the top of the grid. He said (via Autosport):
"I was hoping 2023 to be a learning season and in 2024 maybe to be challenging Ferrari and Mercedes and things like that. But we challenged them in Bahrain in race one so obviously now everything looks more optimistic."
He added:
"From Baku, Imola, Barcelona, the teams will start to bring upgrades to the car and we need to also be a top team in that regard. On-track but also off-track, we need to learn many things throughout this season to be a contender in 2024, hopefully."
Alonso and Aston Martin will return to action at the end of the month when F1 travels to Azerbaijan for the Baku Grand Prix.