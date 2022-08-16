In Pictures: Fernando Alonso trains on a yacht during his 2022 F1 break

Fernando Alonso seems to be having quite a relaxing summer break in Mykonos, Greece. He recently shared photos of himself training on a yacht, prepping for the second half of the 2022 season.

He also spent his time going back to basics with some karting sessions at Museo y Circuito Fernando Alonso, described as his "favorurite activity on holidays".

Alpine have "no worries" regarding Fernando Alonso for the second half of the 2022 season, says team boss

Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer, who admitted to being caught off-guard by Fernando Alonso's decision to leave the team, has revealed that he does not expect any problems regarding the situation for the remaining half of the season.

Szafnauer made it very clear that the team's goal for this season is to finish fourth in the constructors' championship. He revealed that Alonso realizes this goal and will continue to work just as hard to achieve it.

As reported by Motorsport, Szafnauer claimed that a positive relationship will be maintained between the two-time world champion and Alpine for the rest of the season and beyond:

"I have absolutely no worries about the rest of the season. Our goals are pretty clear. We want to finish at least fourth in the constructors' championship. I think third is a step too far. Fernando realises that too."

He expects Alonso to continue to give his best, adding:

"I do want to do absolutely the best we can. And especially this year, our upgrades are still coming very fast. We'll have another upgrade in Spa, and will continue to upgrade the car until the end of the year. And Fernando understands that too. And he will work hard, as will Esteban [Ocon] to maximise the performance of the team. I have no doubt about that."

Fernando Alonso currently stands tenth in the drivers' standings with 41 points to his name. He's got a decent cushion on Kevin Magnussen in 11th, who has only 22 points. Meanwhile, the Spaniard is chasing a five-point deficit to Valtteri Bottas in nineth.

